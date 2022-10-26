Horses shut out Midway, win 10 straight to take SAC

Clinton hosted Midway out at the Dark Horse Soccer Complex on Monday night as the two teams continued to march their way toward the end of the 2022 regular season. After the first meeting between these two was a fairly close contest, the Dark Horses left no doubt this time around, securing a 4-0 victory over the Raiders.

After a scoreless battle for much of the first half, Daniel Adasiak broke the seal and got the scoring started for Clinton, striking on a penalty kick at the 31:13 mark late in the first half. Then, just a few minutes later, Seavy Jordan took a rebound and finished it off, propelling the Dark Horses lead to 2-0 at the 35:29 mark.

That was all for the first half, but a late surge quickly put Clinton up 2-0 at the intermission.

Out of the break, things once again started off rather uneventful – at least on the scoreboard. It wasn’t until 68:44 that the Dark Horses tallied again, cashing in on an unassisted goal by Addiel Avellaneda. Just like the first pair of goals, the second pair came within minutes of each other as the Spell brothers hooked up for the final score of the game. At 69:12, Walker assisted younger brother Holden, who put it away for the 4-0 final margin.

In his post-game comments, Clinton head coach Brad Spell made sure to applaud his opponent for pushing through the Senior Night festivities and battling hard against the Dark Horses.

“Senior night is always a little flustery early on in the game but give credit a lot of credit to Midway tonight, they played a very fantastic game defensively, their keeper made some unbelievable stops which kept them in the game,” Spell said. “We kind of scored our goals in spurts, back-to-back late in the first half and back-to-back in the second half.”

“I’m not saying we played poorly or anything, we moved the ball well, but we tend to get everybody’s best and Midway came to play tonight. Not saying we didn’t. I don’t think we played badly at all, but that’s something we’ve got to watch with playoffs starting next week. There’s no tomorrow. If you aren’t ready to play mentally, or physically, or if you aren’t hungry, you’re going to the house,” Spell continued.

With the playoffs quickly drawing near, the Dark Horses are now set to travel to Franklin Academy, who is one of the top teams in the state at 17-1-2 overall, in preparation of playing some top-notch soccer.

“Hopefully we’ll get an idea of where we are and maybe even get a ‘W’ up there and push up a little higher on the RPIs to get us ready for the playoffs. But overall, I’m proud of everybody. Proud of the seniors,” Spell concluded.

Clinton is now 17-2-2 overall and finishes as champions of the Southeastern Athletic Conference at a perfect 10-0. Game time on Wednesday at Franklin Academy is 4 p.m.

For Midway, they are 8-8-1 overall and are fifth in conference play at 2-6-1 overall. They close out regular season play on Wednesday hosting West Bladen.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]