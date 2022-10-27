Here we are, Sampson County football fans — the end of the regular season. Week 11 brings finality to the season for some teams while others are gearing up and bracing for postseason play. For the Clinton Dark Horses, they have clinched the Southeastern Conference Championship and will enjoy a bye week this week before starting the playoffs. For Union, their regular season is also done, and, sitting winless at 0-8, it’s quite probable that the Spartans are done for the 2022 season.

For teams that are playing this week, there’s a huge showdown in Newton Grove between Hobbton and North Duplin, with the winner of this game securing second place in the Carolina 1A Conference. Also in the C1A, Lakewood travels to Rosewood for a tough matchup, Harrells hosts Trinity Christian, and Midway will travel to West Bladen, looking to solidify third place in the SAC-7.

Let’s open the book on this week’s games and see what’s in store!

Harrells vs Trinity

In what will likely be the final game for the Crusaders’ 2022 season, they will host old foe Trinity Christian School out of Fayetteville. It’s been an up and down year for HCA, who enters this final game at 3-6 overall. For TCS (who are also Crusaders), they come in at 4-4. A quick comparison of schedules shows that these two teams have several common opponents. For instance:

Trinity defeated GRACE Christian 60-0 (HCA won 54-15).

Trinity lost to Ravenscroft 36-6 (HCA lost 55-6).

Trinity lost to North Raleigh Christian 28-0 (HCA lost 55-6)

This comparison leans toward a slight advantage to TCS, but … slight being the operative word, there. Statistically, Trinity favors their running game slightly over their passing game. Bishop Joyner leads the passing efforts, completing 42-of-81 attempts for 691 yards. On the ground, the visiting Crusaders have tallied 1,176 rushing yards. Three guys are all north of 200-plus yards on the season, with Jaden Clifton leading the way at 336 yards, Michael Ross has 256 yards, and Diavante Sheppard has 254 yards. Two others, Fonzy Smith, and Joyner are north of 100-plus with 125 and 104, respectively.

Ross, Smith, and Diamante Sheppard are all also threats that HCA should be looking out for in the receiving department. The hometown Crusaders have similar numbers: 626 passing yards from Ethan Spell, and 1,094 rushing yards also spread out across a host of ball-carriers. This should be a pretty good, hard fought game so the question is: which team will close out the season on a positive note? We’ll find out Friday!

Game time at Harrells is 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Rosewood

There’s really no easy way to say this, but, it’s very likely that Rosewood wins this game and clinches the Carolina 1A Conference Championship. The Eagles have already defeated Hobbton (41-13) and North Duplin (45-8), two teams that have each previously beat the Leopards. They still have to line up and play the game, but the odds are against Lakewood. Stats are nonexistent for the Eagles, so there’s no way to analyze what offensive scheme they favor. For Lakewood, they’ve mixed up their approach pretty well down the stretch with QB Kollin Hunter going for 115 passing yards and the Leopards netting 106 rushing yards against Hobbton. They’re going to need everyone’s best effort if they want to spring the upset against the Eagles.

Game time at Rosewood is 7 p.m.

Midway at West Bladen

For their final game of the season, the Raiders will hit the road down to West Bladen where a win against the Knights will put them finishing in third place in the SAC-7 Conference. Honestly, that’s not a bad finish for Midway, who started the season 0-2. They gathered themselves, hit a nice little win streak, and had a decent showing in the conference — all that is left is finishing it off with a win over West Bladen. Midway enters this game favored to win, but, just like the Lakewood/Rosewood game, you gotta line up and play it out. Stats for the Knights aren’t complete but it looks as though they prefer to run the ball. Senior running back Tydrick Stewart leads the way with 322 yards in seven games. Javarrie Adams, also in seven games, has 180. West Bladen is 2-7 overall and 1-4 in league play — their lone win is a victory over Red Springs.

Barring a Midway meltdown, the Raiders should secure this game.

Game time at West Bladen is 7 p.m.

Hobbton vs North Duplin (Game of the Week)

This one has all the makings to be a doozy! Though it’s not a first-place showdown, second place is still a pretty significant achievement with big playoffs implications on the line. In recent seasons, Hobbton has had North Duplin’s number. In fact, you have to go all the way back to 2017 since the Rebels last bested the Wildcats. Can North Duplin end this losing streak? Honestly, it’s going to be quite the challenge. For starters, it’s senior night at Hobbton for nine seniors that have poured their heart and soul into Hobbton Football. Next, you have to consider the offensive threats at the Wildcats’ disposal. Quarterback Cole Weeks, in the seven games that have stats provided, has been impressive, completing 93-of-147 passes for 1,286 yards. On the ground, Bobby Dial gashes opposing teams’ defenses regularly, going for 1,039 yards on 142 carries. Collectively, Hobbton has 1,254 yards of rushing. For the Rebels, Hobbton should be bracing for a heavy dose of North Duplin’s run game. Eli Morrisey leads the way with 1,314 yards on 165 carries while Khamari Leak has 855 yards. The ingredients are there for this game to be a high-scoring affair. The question is: who will win the battle? With second place in the conference, a 4-game winning streak on the line, and the emotions of Senior Night, this should be a fun one!

Game time at Hobbton is 7 p.m.