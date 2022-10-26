Close early, Wildcats run away as Spartans fall prey, 4-2

Al Britt Field was the venue for Tuesday night’s explosive soccer match, as the Hobbton Wildcat hosted the Union Spartans in round two of the conference tournament with a spot in the finals on the line and the chance to take the Carolina 1A title to their hometown at stake. In the end, Hobbton came up big in the second half after hanging onto a one-goal lead most of the game, advancing to the finals with a 4-2 win over Union.

The first 10 minutes of the match was a display of Hobbton’s creativity and Union’s defense. The Wildcats continued to pummel the Spartan line with an array of lob and ground passes, keeping Union on their toes. They created a ton of scoring opportunities, yet remained scoreless due to the defense. Spartan keeper Jobany Pineda made a couple of rebound saves to keep Hobbton from taking the first goal. The Spartans struggled, however, to create anything offensively as the Wildcats held a solid grip of the field. Union finally cracked and Henry Garcia buried the ball in the back of the net with 17 minutes on the clock. Hobbton led at 1-0.

Four minutes later, Hobbton broke in again with some swift footwork from Mario Galeano to put another point on the board putting them two ahead over Union. The Spartans made a strong run upfield a couple of minutes later after some back and forth between them. In desperation, Anthony Sandoval leapt up to make the save and the Union striker couldn’t stop in time and knocked him over. He got back up on his own and returned to play. As the first half drew to a close Garcia and Junior Diaz missed prime shots that could have put Union even further in the hole. The first half ended with Hobbton in the lead, 2-0.

Five minutes into the second, the Union side was swarmed with black and gold as Hobbton kept up the bombardment of offense from the previous half. Their crisp passing kept the ball out of Union hands and generated a variety of scoring chances, putting the Spartans on their heels early. Union continued to fight off the pressure, not willing to cave and forced Hobbton to restart their advance a handful times during the barrage. Spartan Pineda made a string of smart plays and clean saves to keep the Spartans in the match during this assault.

Hobbton was receiving a goal kick after their most recent advance when Obie Suano made a clever move and took possession away from the defender. He swung out from the middle and closed in on Hobbton’s net. He evaded the Wildcats defenders long enough to send a laser of a shot into the net. Union was within one with 26:47 left in the match, 2-1.

The match was more competitive after the goal as the Wildcats clung to a small lead. Union broke through as mid-fielder Jake Laguna split the defenders on a breakaway opportunity. Wildcat Sandoval put his body on the line, laid out on the pitch and knocked the ball off the Spartan foot. Hobbton cleared the ball but it didn’t go far enough with Union recovering it and roaring back. They found an opening and Carlos Lopez took the shot, but Sandoval made the stretch save keeping their lead intact.

It was an attack and counter attack rhythm after the save. The fight continued in the middle of the pitch as both teams were hungry the opportunity to claim the conference trophy.

Finally after a lull in activity, the Spartans made room. A cross was sent from midfield to the Union striker who pressed up the field. Sandoval put his body on the line again but this time he wasn’t so lucky. He was injured from a shot taken on the chest. The play was stopped at 6:53 and the backup Everado Escalera was subbed in. Not even a minute later, the Spartans were looking to challenge the new goalie. With six minutes left in the match, Escalera stepped up big and defended the Wildcat’s narrow lead with an athletic save.

Four minutes left in the match, Hobbton found their groove and finally penetrated the stingy Spartan back line. Melvin Reyes broke through and put one in the net off a breakaway, Hobbton breathed a sigh of relief as they finally scored to give themselves some leeway in this tough bout. Union from there, struggled to keep the strong Hobbton squad back.

At 2:01 penalty kick was awarded Hobbton after a botched tackle in the Union box. The nail on the coffin came as Ever Reyes scored on the kick to bring them ahead by three, 4-1. Union’s Suano scored with 10 seconds left in the match and the game came to a close. The final score 4-2, Hobbton moves on.

With the loss, Union ends their run for the conference tourney title in the second round, their season ending at 4-13-1 overall and 3-9 in conference play. Hobbton moves on, touting a convincing 14-5 record with just one loss in conference play, at 10-1. The Wildcats were slated to compete against the No. 1 Roseboro Eagles for the conference title on Thursday at Hobbton. The match begins at 6 p.m.

