Raiders continue pursuit of perfection, state title

After taking every punch Seaforth threw on Tuesday night, the Midway Lady Raiders enjoyed a much more fun night of volleyball on Thursday night, routing No. 8-seed Nash Central in straight sets to advance to Saturday’s fourth round of the NCHSAA State 2A Volleyball Playoffs.

The win brought Midway’s record to 25-0.

Midway got off to a blistering start in the first set, taking a quick 5-1 lead that prompted a Nash Central timeout. Things didn’t get any better for the Lady Bulldogs as the Lady Raiders continued to open an advantage, silencing the Nash Central faithful that had made the journey to Spivey’s Corner. The lead swelled all the way to 19-6 before the Lady Bulldogs coaching staff signaled for their final timeout. By that time, though, it was far too late as Midway made a statement in the opening frame, winning 25-13.

The second set was largely reminiscent of the first set with the Lady Raiders opening another huge advantage. They came out with a 5-0 lead that turned into an 11-2 lead, which yielded a Nash Central timeout to hopefully to stop the bleeding. That wasn’t the case though, as the Lady Bulldogs ramped up their offensive production, it still wasn’t enough to catch Midway. After the timeout the teams, at least somewhat, exchanged points the rest of the way and the Lady Raiders sealed the victory with a 25-12 win, going up two sets to none.

Things got off to a different start in the third set as this time it was Nash Central who came out with a fire lit under them. For the first time all game, the Lady Bulldogs played with some urgency and seemed to caught Midway flatfooted. Nash Central built their lead to 6-2 before Midway head coach Susan Clark signaled for a much-needed time out. For the second time this season, Clark can be credited for calling a well-executed, game-changing timeout as the Lady Raiders did a complete 180 out of the break. They went on a 9-0 run, completely usurping the momentum the Lady Bulldogs had built with the score 11-6. Just as they had all game, Midway began to establish a big advantage and when the score reached 14-9. The Lady Raiders went on to dominate the rest of the set and closed things out with a 25-13 victory to win the match 3-0.

After the game, Clark acknowledged that her team came out much more composed than they did earlier in the week.

“A totally different atmosphere. There was a peace about us tonight,” Clark said. “Tuesday, the girls were just fired up and so hyped that they couldn’t keep their feet on the floor to play volleyball. But tonight, tonight they were less wired up and just had a peace about them and they played very well.”

Thursday’s game is a direct reflection of what Midway volleyball is capable of when they play at their best. Clark has noted several times this season that her team was susceptible to making unforced errors and needing to clean things up, particularly with their serves. None of those issues were present that evening as the Lady Raiders played some of their best volleyball all season.

Now, heading into the fourth round, Clark is hopeful this performance can be replicated. The fourth round is where Midway ran out of gas last year, falling on the road at Camden County in straight sets. This time, the Lady Raiders are set to host No. 4 Whiteville. These two teams met up back at the beginning of the season, where the Lady Raiders won 3-1, but Clark isn’t taking the Lady Wolfpack lightly.

In response to being asked what her team needs to do to get past the fourth round, she answered, “We have to play with the confidence we had tonight. I’m telling you, the feeling tonight was completely different. There were no nerves, they were excited but, in a calm, focused sort of way. Just, totally different.”

Whiteville enters Saturday’s game at 21-2 overall. With payback likely on the Lady Wolfpack’s mind, Midway should expect nothing but their best. Game time is set for 4 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]