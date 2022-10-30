Unbeaten Lady Raiders set for rematch with Camden County

The Midway volleyball program has produced some exceptional teams in recent years. Time and again the Lady Raiders have had strong seasons that resulted in modest playoff runs. But, none — at least in recent memory — could capture the breakthrough that this year’s squad has accomplished. On a night where it didn’t seem like anything would go their way, a night where their most reliable players were struggling and frustrated, Midway dug deep and found a way to overcome their troubles and defeat the Whiteville Lady Wolfpack 3-1, putting them in the NCHSAA State 2A East Regional Championship on Tuesday.

The first set was close at the onset with the scoring going back and forth. Whiteville, though, earned the upper hand, which yielded a Midway timeout at the margin of 11-7. Out of the break, the Lady Raiders hit a streak that tied the game up at 12-12 and from there, Midway opened a 4-point advantage, which it held for much of the remainder of the way. With the Lady Raiders leading 24-21, the Lady Wolfpack signaled for their final timeout of the set. It was unsuccessful, however, as Midway tallied the final point to win the first set 25-21.

The start of the second set mirrored that of the first with the teams exchanging points several times. Things were nip and tuck before Whiteville gained some traction and started pulling away. A 4-4 tie gave way to a 9-4 Lady Wolfpack lead, which only grew from there.

Whiteville was making impressive plays but the much larger issue for the Lady Raiders was self-inflicted wounds. Head coach Susan Clark mentioned playing mistake-free and with confidence as being key in getting past the fourth round but that’s not what happened on Saturday. Serves and kill attempts frequently sailed out of bounds and miscommunication resulted in easily-playable hits falling the to the floor. Unforced errors cost Midway as they dropped the second set 25-16.

“She’s a freshman!”

Lady Raiders player Kaedyn Moran, however, wasn’t ready to see her freshman season come to an end just yet. With some of her upperclassmen leaders struggling and clearly frustrated, Moran stepped up and played her best volleyball all season. She frequently went hand-to-hand with Whiteville’s big-hitter Serenity Harvey, who had been causing all kinds of issues for the Lady Raiders. But Moran endlessly fired right back, doing whatever it took to lay down some big kills and pick up big blocks, pumping not only herself up, but her team as well.

The third set saw momentum swings that produced a couple different lead changes. Midway established an early 8-2 lead but Whiteville came storming right back, taking a 14-13 lead. Like prize-fighters in a boxing ring, the teams exchanged punches, but it was the Lady Raiders that established an advantage late in the game with a 20-17 lead, forcing a Whiteville timeout. Out of the break, the sparring match continued, with scoring going back and forth, but it was the Lady Raiders that emerged victorious, snatching a 25-23 victory to go back ahead, 2-1.

The theme of the game was unchanged in the fourth set as the match continued to be a giant tug-of-war, each team battling for their lives. Unforced errors continued to plague Midway, really limiting their ability to gain separation. The set was tied at 5-5 before the Lady Wolfpack built a slight lead at 8-5. The teams exchanged points up to 13-11 before the Lady Raiders signaled for a timeout. Again, the scoring was a pendulum until Midway hit back-to-back scores to tie the game up at 14-14. Even then, the Lady Raiders couldn’t get ahead, but, neither could Whiteville. 14-14, 15-15, 16-16, 17-17, and 18-18 were all tied scores before the Lady Wolfpack captured the lead late, building a promising 22-19 lead that featured a Midway timeout in the mix.

Like clockwork, however, the Lady Raiders came roaring back.

They scored 3-straight points to tie the game up again, making it 22-22 to force a Whiteville timeout. The Lady Raiders went ahead at 23-22, but the Lady Wolfpack tied the game right back up at 23-23. Midway again answered the call, getting the next point to make it 24-23, causing Whiteville to burn their final timeout. Out of the break, the teams engaged in a furious volley with players on both sides hitting the deck to keep the ball alive. Back and forth the ball went a few times before Midway’s Bella Barefoot floated the ball over a pair of Whiteville blockers, dropping it just on the sideline for the match-winning point at 25-23.

Jubilation and a giant exhale filled the gym as the Lady Raiders volleyball team realized that they had survived and reached their first Eastern Final in 20 years.

Midway’s struggles were clear to the near-capacity crowd that had packed the gym and was the source of many questions Clark had to field in the postgame questioning. Moran’s outstanding play was also duly noted, and Clark made sure to honor her in her comments.

“She pulled us through tonight,” Clark said. “When you have a player that’s able to step up like she did and you don’t have to rely on just one player, that’s what makes you a strong team.”

Repeat of history?

Now, going into the Eastern Final, the Lady Raiders will have a chance to not only get payback on the team that eliminated them last year, but also mimic what the 2002 State Runner-up volleyball squad did: defeat Camden County and advance to the State Championship match. To do that, however, Midway is going to have to play a near-flawless game.

The Lady Bruins are 24-2 overall and the No. 2 seed, having nearly beat the Lady Raiders out for the No. 1 spot. Midway, though, claimed that victory but what truly matters now is the playing of the game on Tuesday night. Last year’s state runners-up are going to bring quite the challenge for Midway and will no doubt be the toughest opponent they have faced this season. Clark’s message for her team going into the next game will be what it was throughout the timeouts on Saturday.

“Settle down, conquer your fears, and play our ball: that was the message in our timeouts tonight and in preparing for Camden, we just have to come out with confidence, limit our mistakes, and play our volleyball,” Clark concluded.

Midway is now 26-0 overall and will host Tuesday night’s Eastern Region Championship at 6 p.m.