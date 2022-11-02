Diaz, Garcia score hat tricks; Wildcats crush Griffins, 10-1

After an intense rain shower just before start time, the No. 10-seed Hobbton Wildcats’ soccer team hosted the Oxford Prep Griffins in the first round of the state soccer playoffs on Monday evening. The Griffins were a scrappy team with a 4-15 record and the 23-seed against the 10-seed Wildcats. Hobbton dominated the pitch and waltzed away with victory, 10-1.

After the match started, a light fog enveloped the field. The first 11 and a half minutes of the match was spent feeling each other out. The Wildcats got on the scoreboard with 28:33 left in the first half. Junior Diaz caught Oxford’s keeper out of the box and hit a line drive for the first score.

Twenty-one seconds later, at 23:12, Diaz nailed another goal to put the Wildcats up 2-0.

Oxford got their only score with 13:16 left in the first half on a penalty kick.

Diaz, who was all over the Oxford keeper, got his third goal of the evening with 7:03 left in the half.

The Wildcats answered with 6:06 left when Henry Garcia nailed a penalty kick to put the Wildcats up 4-1, the halftime score.

Just over seven minutes into the second half, Garcia got his second goal to put the Wildcats up 5-1. Diaz hit his fourth goal with 29:47 left in the match to put the Wildcats up 6-1.

Less than a minute later, Garcia hit his third goal to put the Wildcats up 7-1. With 26:58 left, Ulises Perez put the Wildcats up 8-1.

With 8:10 left, Garcia got past all the defenders with clear field ahead of him and took the ball 40-yards with a defender chasing him. Oxford’s keeper ran out of the box to try to intercept; however, Garcia evaded him and softly kicked an easy goal for a 9-1 Wildcat lead.

The final goal came with 5:35 left when Emanuel Mendez kicked a ringer for a 10-1 lead. The match was mercy ruled and play was halted.

“We are at a time in the season now where you survive and advance,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “It was a hard-nosed-scrappy game. I’m glad we were able to get out of there with a win. Plus, we didn’t have anybody injured. We look forward for the next round whoever that will be.”

Hobbton now holds a 15-6 record. The Wildcats will travel to Falls Lake in Creedmoor on Thursday, Nov. 3. They are seeded No. 10 with a 10-9-1 record. Match time is 4 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]