Clinton unloads in second half, runs past Beddingfield

The night was beautiful, a perfect setting for some playoff football. Round one of the 2A State tournament was underway on Friday as the No. 7 Clinton Dark Horses hosted the No. 26 Beddingfield Bruins. The home team dominated in the second half after a tight game in the first and Clinton moved on with the final score, 39-18.

The first quarter was an intense affair as the Dark Horses were caught off guard. The usually stiff defense of Clinton was struggling against the Bruins. Beddingfield found their way into the end zone early, but missed their point after attempt, leaving the score 6-0.

The offense, led by Nydarion Blackwell, was ready to move forward. They quickly went downfield and with 5:31 left in the quarter, Josiah McLaurin marched it in for six to even up the game. They would score the extra point and take the lead, 7-6.

Clinton kicked the ball off and the Bruins exploded. They returned it 80 yards to put themselves in prime position on the opposing ten yard line. The first quarter would end with Clinton holding a one point lead, 7-6.

Beddingfield made good use of their position and marched their way into the end zone. They failed to get the two point conversion again, putting Clinton behind by five 12-7.

After the Bruins kickoff, Josiah Robinson went to work and made it happen, as he pushed his way upfield to the 50-yard line. Blackwell led the offense in a big time play. He hiked the ball and got set in the pocket. The Bruins D-line made penetration forcing Blackwell out to the side to buy some time. He left them in the dust and stretched his legs out on a 30-yard scramble, putting them well within striking distance. Bruins caved as McLaurin marched in without much resistance to put them back in the lead. Beddingfield blocked the field goal kick to keep it close, 13-12.

The Dark Horses kicked it off and the special teams gave up another big return on Clinton. The Bruins fought the Horses hard and Clinton was tightening it’s grasp. Beddingfield, under pressure, threw the pigskin. It wobbled through the air and it was contested by Dark Horse Tairik Dyches and Bruin Cristofer Atkinson. The Bruin pulled the ball from his clutches, winning possession and taking the six points. They failed their third two point attempt, making it 18-13.

Clinton returned the Bruins kickoff for a decent position on the field. Blackwell led the offense downfield as time was leaking away with less than two left in the half. The Robinson and McLaurin tandem ran all over the Bruins, never letting their legs stop as they pushed for yardage. McLaurin would cross the plane with 51.8 seconds remaining in the first half. They didn’t convert for two and went into the half with a one point lead, 19-18.

After the halftime break, Clinton managed to get the ball to the 40 yard line off the kick return. The drive didn’t get off to a great start as Blackwell was sacked, then the O-line jumped offside. It was 3rd and 22 before Blackwell broke off another big run to make it a manageable 4th and 6. Blackwell tossed the ball to Jeffrey Arnette who sprinted past the sticks for a first down. Methodical running is what sliced up the Bruins as the Horses closed in on Bruin ground. At the five yard line, Blackwell handed the ball off to McLaurin, who made a couple moves and shimmied his way into the end zone for another touchdown. They converted the extra point with 9:14 left in the third.

The Dark Horse defense made a big third down stop, finally disrupting the Bruins offense. After a botched Beddingfield punt, Clinton was set up with on their own 40. After two failed plays, Tairik Dyches caught a pass that earned them a first down. Arnette received the next pass and earned as first as well. McLaurin broke off another big run that resulted in a touchdown but it was brought back by a holding penalty. Clinton punted the ball away and it went out, deep in Bruins territory at the two yard line.

After the Bruins offense only managed to attain three yards they punted it away. McLaurin ran it back for a touchdown but it was called back after a block in the back penalty. Josiah Robinson put in the work getting the first down at the start of the drive. After that the drive began to stall out. On 3rd and 13, Blackwell went for a boot leg pass that fell out of the receiver’s hands. The Horses went for it on 4th and 13, putting it in Blackwell’s hands. He overthrew his target and the Bruins took over at the 45 yard line.

Beddingfield didn’t fair any better as their drive resulted in 4th and 13 and a punt. Clinton started on their own 35. The Dark Horses only needed one play to take it 65 yards on the legs of McLaurin. This was his fourth touchdown of the evening with 10:05 left in the game.

Beddingfield struggled but managed to get the ball gain yards to make it a reasonable fourth down attempt. They went for it but the next drive went nowhere. Clinton took over and continued to pound the rock, utilizing both McLaurin and Robinson to move the ball upfield. The Bruins defense had been softened by the persistent running and Robinson fought his way into the end zone extending the Dark Horse lead by 21, 39-18. Beddingfield tried one last attempt to score some more points but Clinton was not allowing it. The Bruins sputtered to a halt and the Dark Horses ran out the clock. Clinton advanced after scoring 21 unaswered points in the second half.

Clinton rises to 10-1 this season and advance to round two of the 2A NCHSAA State Tournament. Their opponent is TBD but will be between South Granville and Roanoke.

