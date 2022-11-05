First loss in final match: Outstanding year ends in Regional Championship

The Midway Lady Raiders finished 26-1, an amazing record in what has been a phenomenal volleyball season and, certainly, one of the best records the county has seen in several years.

Camden County had been on Midway’s radar for most of the season, and for good reason. The Lady Bruins came out as advertised in Tuesday night’s NCHSAA 2A East Regional Championship match, getting big hit after big hit and swept Midway in straight sets to capture the 3-0 victory, eliminating them for the second year in a row.

A capacity crowd packed the gym on Tuesday night, no doubt setting a record for Midway volleyball, but the loud and rowdy environment didn’t deter the Lady Bruins. The first set is one that the Lady Raiders would definitely like to forget. Midway briefly led 3-1, but that was certainly the highlight of the set for them as Camden came right back. After taking a lead of 4-3, they grabbed the momentum and took it right to the Lady Raiders. Cashing in on perfect blocks, big hits, and digging out well-hit balls from Midway, the Bruins got them out of rhythm and opened their lead to 9-4, prompting a timeout from the home team. All season long Midway was for calling effective, game-changing timeouts, but that was not the case Tuesday night. The Lady Bruins continued to run away from the Lady Raiders, relentlessly adding to their lead. Midway never recovered and went on to drop the first set, 25-13.

The second set was more favorable for the Lady Raiders, who were much more competitive this time around. Camden maintained the lead early on the set before Midway tied it up at 8-8. The Lady Raiders actually led for a little while in the second set, all the way up through 15-12. Midway fell apart there as the Lady Bruins hit a big streak. They outscored the Lady Raiders 13-3 down the stretch and took the second set 25-18 to go up 2-0.

In the third set, Midway was more competitive, and was the aggressor for most of the set. There were few lead changes early on. They maintained at least a tie all the way through, until they started to pull ahead. At 21-19 Midway took a two point lead when Camden called a timeout. The Lady Raiders were in great shape to potentially extend the match, but it wasn’t meant to be. Camden went on a 3-0 run to take the lead at 22-21, which then produced a Midway timeout. Out of the break, the game became tied at 23-23 but the Lady Bruins secured the final two points of the set to win 25-23 and secured the 3-0 victory.

It’s the sole loss that will haunt the Midway Volleyball program, as the Lady Raiders fell one game shy of a state championship appearance. After the game, it took quite some time before the Midway players and coaching staff returned to the court, but once they did, an eruption of cheers and applause greeted them, congratulating them on their spectacular season. The Lady Raiders posed with their East Region Runner-up trophy, after which Midway head coach Susan Clark gave her assessment of how things unfolded.

“We didn’t play our best game,” Clark began. “Obviously that was a really good team on the other side of the net. They had some really good hitters all across the front line. We didn’t get our blocking going until late in the second set. If we could have got that going in the very beginning, this might have been a different game.”

To Camden County’s credit, though, the Lady Bruins did a really good job of digging out balls that they had no business getting. When Midway did get blocks off or even big kill attempts, Camden County was always there to make a big play time after time.

Clark, though, only wanted to emphasize her team, saying they’ve always been fighters and certainly fought to the end on Tuesday night.

With the season now concluded, the Lady Raiders officially say goodbye to five seniors: Jaycie Byrd, Blair Baggett, Mallory Baggett, Brianna Knowles, and Kasey Calcutt. With a solid foundation set to return next season, though, there is plenty to be excited about for the Midway Volleyball program.

As for Camden County, they were set to take on McMichael, the No. 1 seed in the 2A West, on Saturday in the NCHSAA 2A State Championship.

