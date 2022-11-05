Clinton wreaks havoc in 2nd half, shuts out Washington

It was round 2 of the state tourney and the crowd was hyped for some soccer, as the No. 4 seed Dark Horses took on the No. 13 Washington Pam Pack at Dark Horse Field. Clinton ran away with it in the second half after holding onto a one-goal lead in the first, sending home the Pack as the Horses move on to the next round of play with a 4-0 victory.

The first half was a physical exchange between the two teams as Washington was in great form, defending the usually productive offense. The Horse defense was no slouch either, keeping them at bay with an iron wall of defense. 24 minutes in, both teams had only managed a shot a piece. At the 25 minute mark, Addiel Avellaneda sent a kick for the dome of Daniel Adasiak that narrowly missed.

The match remained heated as both voices of the coaches were showing signs of strain early. The pace of the game was high speed, both teams had seconds to breathe before the next play was happening. Seavy Jordan came in and broke the scoreless game. He received a pass and shook off a defender to put it in the net, making the score 1-0.

Washington made some headway and appeared to have figured out their weakness. The Pack swallowed the midfield and shut down the fast paced Horses offense. Towards the end of the first, Clinton made a final charge for a little insurance going into the break. The ball went out of bounds after a Horse breakaway. Avellaneda setup on the corner ready to put on in the middle of the box. He sent it there but a Washington defender was ready cleared the ball and the buzzer sounded. Forty minutes into the match, Clinton was held to just two shots on net and two corners, while Washington had three corners and one shot. Clinton held a tenuous lead at break, 1-0.

It was a mad house in the banisters during the first, as the crowd was roaring in this highly charged match. The teams put their hearts on display making sliding tackles, trying to bump each other off the ball, taking shots and making saves. It was both teams playing at their best.

The second began and Clinton started off with an early press to the Pam Pack net. The offense fizzled out and Washington drove to the Horse’s net and set themselves up for another corner. Clinton defended and pressed back to the Washington side. It was a matter of time before their aggressive offense would crack the Pack defense. Holden Spell would score the second goal of the match for Clinton from a decent distance. Washington goalie extended out, trying to make a play, but he didn’t stand a chance. Clinton gets the insurance goal with 30 minutes left in play.

Seven minutes elapsed when Avellaneda took advantage of a botch save from the Washington keeper. The goalie tried to bump the ball over the net, instead the ball fell harmlessly to ground and Avellaneda tapped it in to put them up by three. Misfortune befell Clinton when Avellaneda was about to take a shot when a defender came out of nowhere. He couldn’t stop his momentum and made contact with the Washington defender. He was given a yellow card.

It was back and forth until the end the match when Dark Horse Noah Westbrook made another goal, shortly after being subbed in, further solidifying their lead. The match ended with the Pam Pack being sent home with a goose egg on the board, 4-0. The Dark Horses have maintained a shutout for their first two games in the playoffs.

They climb to 19-2-3 and are set to host the No. 5 Spring Creek Gators on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]