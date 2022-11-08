Clinton, Hobbton also win, advance

Five teams were out on the gridiron this past Friday representing Sampson County in the NCHSAA and NCISAA State Tournament. Clinton, Hobbton and Midway all advanced to round two, while Harrells and Lakewood were sent home early. Round two will continue later this week, all games set for 7 p.m. Times subject to change.

Midway

The No. 24 Raiders shocked the county as they took out a top-10 seeded team on Friday. Midway traveled to Beaufort to defeat the No. 9 East Carteret Mariners in their home stadium, 44-35. The Raiders continue to be a traveling menace as they have won 5 of 6 of their away games. Midway will be hoping to pillage another win on Thursday, Nov. 10, as they take on the No. 8 Cummings Cavaliers, who are on a three game win streak, in Burlington.

Clinton

The featured Game of the Week, Clinton hosted the Beddingfield Bruins. Clinton moved on to Round two after winning on Friday, 39-18. Their season record currently sits at 10-1, holding onto a nine game win streak. No. 10 South Granville Vikings will travel to Dark Horse Stadium to battle against the No. 7 Clinton Dark Horses on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.

Harrells

The Crusaders’ sour year comes to a close, as they fell to Trinity Christian on Friday in a shutout 50-0. Harrells had played them the week previously, as their last game of the regular season, 59-21. The game just never took off for the Crusaders. They completed no passes out of eight attempts and the run game was nonexistent putting up 26 yards from 28 carries. Two fumbles lost and an interception didn’t help matters either. They end their season at 3-8.

Hobbton

Hobbton played a great game, trouncing the North Halifax Vikings 69-28. They advanced to Round two of the NCHSAA State tournament. Currently, the Wildcats sit at 9-2 and are set to travel to the No. 6 Southside Seahawks on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.

Lakewood

The Leopards’ season came to a grinding halt as they lost their last four games. They ended their playoff run losing to the No. 14 Warren County Eagles on Friday 32-16. They remained scoreless the first three quarters and the Eagles only scored in the first and third. The Leopards were outscored in their last games 117 to 51, with the largest loss coming from Rosewood at 21 points.