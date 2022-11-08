Wildcats ravage Vikings 69-28 in first round

The Hobbton Wildcats destroyed the Viking of Northwest Halifax Friday night in the first round of the NCHSSA playoffs, routing them on the way to a 69-28 score. Halfway through the second quarter, the score was tied at 14. After that, the wheels came off the Viking bus and the Wildcats dominated the rest of the first half, and scored 55 points for the remainder of the game.

Hobbton won the coin toss and elected to give the ball to Northwest to start the game. Their drive went into reverse as the Wildcat defense shut them down forcing a punt on a fourth and nine.

The Vikings got a good roll on the punt, putting the Wildcats at their 31-yard line. Colby Weeks went to work orchestrating a 69 yard drive, ending with a one yard touchdown run by Bobby Dial. The extra point kick went wide leaving the score at 6-0 with 6:54 left it the first quarter.

The Viking started over and completed a couple of long passes scoring on a 58-yard drive tying the score at 6 apiece with 4:11 left in the first quarter.

The Wildcats were at midfield when workhorse, Dial, was given the ball. He went the final 15 yards for a score with 1:54 left in the quarter. Daniel Aguilar score the extra point of a run for a 14-6 game.

The Vikings began at their 35-yard line but went backwards being forced to punt with a fourth and 15 situation. The Wildcats took over at their 33-yard line with six seconds left in the quarter. The first quarter ended with the score 14-6 and the Wildcats at the Viking 46-yard line.

Weeks threw his only interception of the evening on the first play in the second quarter. The Vikings capitalized and ran the ball 80 yards back to score. The extra point attempt was stopped.

The Wildcats were forced deep into their territory at the 16 yard line on the next attempt when the center snapped the ball high over Weeks’ head out of the end zone giving the Viking a safety and two points tying the score at 14-all.

After the free kick by Garrett Britt, the Vikings started at their own 30-yard line. They were backed up again punting on a fourth and 11.

The Wildcats took over on their 36-yard line with 6:05 left in the half. They quickly went to work going the distance on an 11-yard run by Dial to go up 20-14. Ashwad Wynn got the extra point attempt on a run for a 22-14 score.

Northwest started again at the Wildcat 40-yard line. They lost a turnover stopping that drive giving the Wildcats the ball at their 49 yard line.

The Wildcats were slowed on their next drive, and were on fourth and two when they elected to go for it. Dial sliced through the defense picking up the first down. Following that, he scored on a 14-yard run to go up 28-14. Dial also got the extra point for a 30-14 score.

The Vikings fumbled the ensuing kickoff which was recovered by Harrison Hunt giving the Wildcats the ball at the Viking 48-yard line.

With 2:34 left in the half, Dial cut through the defense dodging tacklers for a 48-yard jaunt for another touchdown. He also picked up the point after touchdown for a 38-14 Wildcat advantage.

The next Viking try ended with Britt picking of a pass and dashing 35-yards before being brought down. However, a long penalty away from the play moved the ball back to the Viking 35-yard line. After a couple of first downs, Weeks connected with Dial on a 36-yard pass play for another touchdown with 2:07 left in the half. Dial scored the point after on a run for a 46-14 game.

The next possession ended the Viking ended with a fumble recovered by Carsen Snell at the Wildcat 38 yard line. With 1:07 left in the first half, Weeks hooked up with Wynn on a 38-yard pass play for a touchdown. Dial got the bonus points on a run for a 54-14 lead at halftime.

The Wildcats started the second half at their 38-yard line. Running 22 seconds off the clock, Weeks, again, hooked up with Wynn for a 32-yard pass play to go up 62-14 with the extra points by Jeffrey Bonilla on a run.

The next Viking possession ended quickly after it started when Britt picked off another pass giving the Wildcats the ball at their 38-yard line. The last Wildcat score came with 4:56 left in the third quarter on a 25-yard pass play from Weeks to Bryan Mendez. Joe Corbett kicked the point after for a 69-14 score.

Hobbton’s coaching staff put most of the JV players in at this point. The third quarter ended with the score 69-14.

The Wildcat JV gave up two touchdowns in the final quarter giving the Viking 14 more points for the 69-28 final.

Offensively, Weeks completed 13 of 17 pass for 231 yards and three touchdowns losing one interception.Daniel Aguilar completed 2 of 2 passes for 43 yards losing one interception.

Rushing, Dial had 17 carries for 222 yards and five touchdowns. Weeks had one carry for 9 yards. Bonilla had 2 carries for 6 yards, Mendez had 2 carries for 32 yards, Javion McMillian had 2 carries for 4 yards and Aguilar had 2 carries for 10 yards.

Receiving, Wynn had 9 for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns. Joe Corbett had 1 for 7 yards, Reece Bradshaw had 2 for 13 yards, Mendez had 1 for 36 yards and a touchdown, Riley Brewington had 1 for 9 yards and Dial had one for 35 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Wildcats finished with 274 yards passing and 283 yards rushing for a game total of 557 yards.

“This was a game we knew we had to play through this bunch to get ourselves ready for next two weeks hopefully,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “We found a lot of stuff we’ve got to get better at, especially on kickoff. We’ve got a lot of work to do next week. We are excited to be in the second round.”

The Wildcats will travel to Chocowinity to take on the No. 6 Southside Seahawks on Friday night at 7 p.m.

