Sampson County has only one team left in the NCHSAA State Tournament. The Dark Horses of Clinton remain on the hunt for the State title after their nailbiter game ended 2-1, while Hobbton was eliminated in a close match with the Voyagers, 2-1 (3 OTs).

Hobbton

The Wildcats had a great run this year. What started out as rough, losing their first three games, they completely turned it around. They wouldn’t have a losing streak the rest of the year. Hobbton would go on two big winning streaks, with their largest one — 8 matches — starting only two matches after their rough start. The Wildcats put on a show on offense, burying their opponents 81-27 in scoring for the year.

Hobbton’s banner year came to a close, however, as Monday’s match ended in triple overtime. The Voyagers finally broke the Wildcat defense to put this epic match to an end. No. 10 Hobbton gave it their all for 80-plus minutes in their battle to advance, but come home early instead. The No. 2 Voyager Vikings move on to round four, while the Hobbton Wildcats (16-7) end their season in the third round of the playoffs.

Clinton

The Dark Horses of Clinton have had an impressive year. Touting a 20-2-3 record, Clinton has outscored their opponents 13-1 in tournament play, with Spring Creek being the first to score on them.

The No. 4 Dark Horses will be traveling to No. 1 Franklin Academy Patriots on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. The last time these two teams met, it ended in a 3-all draw. Clinton has put up 121 goals this year with the opposition only scoring 24 all season.

Franklin has put up 93 goals and only 27 scored against them and currently hold the No. 1 spot in the tournament with a record 20-1-3. Thursday night’s game should be a worthy event to see this week.