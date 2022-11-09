Horses survive late rally; No. 1 Franklin Academy next

The bleachers were packed for Monday night’s soccer match, as the No. 4 Clinton Dark Horses hosted the No. 5 Spring Creek Gators. The match was electrifying start to finish as neither team truly gained a prominent advantage over the other, each battling it out on the pitch. In the end, it was the Horses that survived the 80-minute dance, coming away with a 2-1 victory.

The crowd was treated to excellent match between rivals. The intensity could be felt in this hard nosed affair as the Gators and Horses were hungry to advance to the next round. Clinton and Spring Creek battled hard early on, with no obvious advantage between them. In traditional Horse fashion, they were aggressive outright taking more shots and pushing the ball up. Spring Creek had a patient defense that shut them down and would counter attack.

Clinton would crack the armor of the Gator D-line as the game waned on. They’d use the entire pitch, and send Holden Spell wide. He’d kick a pinpoint cross that would find Daniel Adasiak to draw first blood in this physical match, 1-0.

It would be seven minutes later when the Dark Horses would find another advantage and cash in. Clinton had the Gators pinned off an advance. The ball would be put of play by Spring Creek, giving the Dark Horses a prime opportunity to add another goal. Addiel Avellaneda sent a cross that would fizzle out, but the Gators put it out behind the net again allowing another corner kick. Avellaneda sent a short pass out of the corner. From there, the ball was sent back in with another cross attempt that would find Anthony Ruiz who would bicycle kick it in for the second Clinton goal.

Things got dicey 30 minutes in as the Gators managed to break the stiff Clinton defense. They managed to evade a couple of defenders and take a shot on net that Marcos Medina stopped, keeping the goose egg attached to them, 2-0.

Spring Creek tightened up their defense, effectively shutting down two dangerous corner attempts by Clinton. The Gators encroached further and further into the Dark Horse’s side of the pitch, while Clinton’s offense continued to sputter out. The first half ended with Clinton leading, 2-0.

The start of the second was a different tone as Clinton’s offense stalled out and was falling apart. The Gators stood their ground and controlled the midfield forcing Clinton to retreat back. Spring Creek managed to silence the crowd with a few “too close for comfort” shots.

The Horse retook the midfield and began to pour on a barrage of offense. Unfortunately, the advance couldn’t be held up and died out. Spring Creek continued to press and Clinton’s offensive attempts kept falling apart. Fifty-seven minutes in they were still battling it out, Clinton led but everyone knew it could change on a dime by how fierce the Gators were playing.

The players on the pitch were drenched with sweat as neither team was letting up off the throttle. Long sprints were the norm as the Gators and Horses rushed to score.

Clinton was in rare form as their offense simply stopped, putting them on the defensive for a bit. Anthony Valentine found a hole and sprinted down the sideline. He worked his way into the box, weaving past defenders. Medina sprinted out to cover the ball and a collision followed, prompting a penalty kick awarded to Spring Creek. Ozias Miteu made the kick, bringing them within one with 20 minutes left in play, 2-1. At the 65th minute, the Horses began to crumble as Spring Creek had a scoring opportunity that was reversed due to an offside penalty.

After the nail biter of a shot, The Horses woke up and began turning up the heat, imposing their will on the Gators. They wouldn’t take that laying down and it was anyone’s game with ten minutes left in play.

With only four minutes left in play, Clinton was hit with an untimely penalty. The Gators took the shot but the player wall stopped it. Clinton tried to bring it back up, but Spring Creek forced them back.

Clinton was being held back and fighting to break free as the Gators were in it to win with the state title only three games away. Advancement would not be in the cards of Spring Creek as Clinton hung onto their one-goal lead til the final buzzer. Clinton took a huge sigh of relief as the Gators in the final minutes were really cutting close to tying up the game. The Dark Horses live to fight another day, 2-1.

No. 4 Clinton will travel to take on the No. 1 Franklin Academy Patriots on Thursday. Game time is 6 p.m. Due to recent game changes in regards to Tropical Storm Nicole, times and venues subject to change this week. Check out the highlights from this game on our Youtube Channel, Instagram and at clintonnc.com.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]