CLINTON — Celebrating its 20th year on Friday, Nov. 4, the Sampson Community College (SCC) Foundation hosted its 2022 Sampson Classic Golf Tournament at Lakewood Country Club, bringing local golfers and businesses together to raise funds and pledge support for student scholarships, staff and faculty development, and other campus programs at SCC through friendly competition.

The Sampson Classic, created in honor of William M. “Bill” Johnson, Jr., is one of the first major donor events of the new fiscal year for the SCC Foundation. This year, the Foundation also remembered Bill Turlington, an avid golfer, community member, and longtime supporter of the SCC Foundation. He will be deeply missed and will forever hold a place in the College’s heart.

Check-in and breakfast for participants began at 8:00am, with a 9:00am shotgun start. Breakfast and lunch were provided by Hardee’s of Clinton and Subway of Roseboro at a discounted rate. Friday marked a beautiful afternoon to play golf for the twenty-three teams of four— a sharp contrast to last year’s frigid temperatures.

Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation, has looked forward to The Sampson Classic every single November. She remarked that it’s a fun time to reconnect with old friends and long-time donors of SCC, while also welcoming new faces and introducing them to the Foundation and the work they do for students.

“Every year, the Foundation looks forward to bringing together friends and supporters of the College to celebrate the legacy and memory of Bill Johnson,” Turlington shared. “We appreciate all the support this community has shown for this scholarship golf tournament and our students over the decades. The tournament gives us a chance to informally share news and successes of the College while raising money to support our students. We had a great turnout this year—it was a successful day!”

This year’s major corporate sponsors were Prestage Farms, Enviva, Smithfield Hog Production Division, David H. Hobson Attorney at Law, First Citizens Bank, and Deacon Jones Automotive of Clinton, sponsor of Hole-in-One.

Silver Sponsors were Han-Dee Hugo’s; Sampson-Bladen Oil Company, Inc.; Butler & Faircloth Realty; Hog Slat; Star Communications; Ezzell Trucking, Inc.; Smithfield Foods; Systel Business Equipment; Truist; Rabo AgriFinance; Southern Bank; Ivanhoe Blueberry Farms, Inc.; Dubose Strapping & Packaging; James Trading Company; Lakewood Country Club; Neal and Jonelle Strickland; Bill and Alta Starling; G.F. and Sylvia Gainey; and Mike Warren.

Team sponsors were Strickland Wolfbackers; Pack Par-Tee; Camoteck, LLC; Schindler Elevator Corporation; Pat Jones- The Vikings; Brooks Barwick- Team Coharie; and Curtis Marosheck.

Tee Sponsors were Chesnutt, Johnson, & Tyson, PA; Mary Brown; Lyman and Penny Horne; Howard & Carr, PLLC; Mac Purcell; Sampson Regional Medical Center; Thurman Company; Jean C. Turlington; Mary Mack’s, Inc.; HN Carr Construction; B.J. Williamson Propane, Inc.; F.L. Turlington Lumber Company; International Minute Press; Robert A. Lee & Associates; Cape Fear Farm Credit; Central Construction Group; CMS Farming Company, Inc.; Lew Starling; Tyson Five; and Group Benefits and Commercial Services.

There were four big winners for the day, one team in each flight, plus three additional categories for the golfers to claim victory in.

Winner of Flight One was Butler & Faircloth Realty, Winner of Flight Two was James Trading Company, Winner of Flight Three was Hog Slat, and Winner of Flight Four was Deacon Jones Automotive of Clinton.

Longest drive to the pin winner was Jennifer Eavenson, and Closest to the Pin Winners were Sprunt Hill and Randy Barefoot.

Bill Fulton, president of the Foundation, expressed his deepest gratitude to the many sponsors, donors, and players who came out and made the 2022 Sampson Classic another successful event. The funds raised through the tournament will support SCC students through scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year as they continue their education at the College.

He voiced, “Many thanks to our tournament sponsors, donors, and participants for making this year’s tournament a success. In addition to making new friends, we welcomed back a number of players who make this an annual event. In fact, one of our “regulars” shared that his golf clubs basically stay in the garage all year with the exception of the week of the Sampson Classic, because supporting the College means that much to him and his family. The money raised today will impact the future of SCC’s students long after the awards were passed out and our goodbyes were said.”

The next upcoming event at the College is the Sampson Shuffle 5K & Fun Run, titled last year as “Celebrate Sampson,” taking place on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event is open to the community; however, runners must pre-register to complete either the 5K (3.1 miles) or Fun Run (1 mile). Food trucks and a DJ will also be on site, all beginning at 5 p.m. Register today at www.sampsoncc.edu/5k.

For more information about the SCC Foundation or how to contribute to student scholarships visit, www.sampsoncc.edu/foundation.