Wildcats notch huge upset on road

Sampson County Football took place on Thursday due to potential inclement weather. Three teams were left representing the county: Clinton, Hobbton and Midway. The NCHSAA 2A and 1A state playoffs were in full effect, despite the weather. While Clinton defeated South Granville in heavy rain to advance onward to Round 3 (see story on 1B), Midway and Hobbton both hit the road a couple hours away to take on higher-seeded opponents.

Hobbton came back victorious and will take on a familiar foe in the third round. Meanwhile, Midway saw their season come to an end.

Hobbton

The No. 11-seed Hobbton Wildcats defeated the No. 6 Southside Seahawks in an upset, 42-34. ascending to 10-2 for the season as they took their sixth straight win.

It was a close throughout the game, and at halftime Southside held the lead by the narrowest of margins, at 21-20. A back and forth game saw Southside increased that lead ever so slightly, to 28-26, as the teams entered the fourth quarter. That is when Hobbton pulled away, outscoring Southside 16-6 to lift them to the eventual final score.

The Wildcats will be traveling next Friday, Nov. 18, to face the No. 3-seed Rosewood Eagles. The teams met back in September and it wasn’t a favorable outcome for Hobbton as they fell to the Eagles, 41-13.

Midway

The Raiders season started off rough. No. 24-seed Midway managed to turn that around and pull out a surprising victory to No. 9 East Carteret Mariners last week, however that upset momentum fizzled out quickly on Friday as Midway was sent home carrying a devastating loss to No. 8-seed Cummings Cavaliers, 42-7.

Midway climbed back into the playoff contention after losing their first two games this season. Their last 10 games they boasted a record of 7-3, at one point putting together a five-game win streak.

The Raiders end their season 7-5.