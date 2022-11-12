Clinton native, Morgan State alum garners posthumous honor

Clinton native Eric “The Pencil” Evans, a basketball standout for the Dark Horses and Morgan State, was recently honored by the latter — a tribute that many said was long overdue.

Evans passed away earlier this year at the age of 65. Last month, Evans was posthumously inducted into the Morgan State Hall of Fame.

Evans graduated from Clinton High School, where he was a standout basketball player for the Dark Horses. He was known by several nicknames, among them “Pencil,” a fitting moniker given his 6-foot-10 slender frame.

He was recruited by 60 colleges and universities out of high school, including a number of HBCUs. It was ultimately Coach Nate Frazier who was able to convince Evans’ mother to have her son attend Morgan State College (now University) on a full basketball scholarship. Family friend Lenzie Rick Grice encouraged Evans to attend Morgan State.

“He could handle the ball, shoot it — he was just phenomenal,” said Grice.

While at Morgan State, Evans excelled, instrumental in taking Morgan State to its first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championship in 1977. Evans was MEAC Player of the Year in 1976-77 and a three-time First Team All-MEAC selection (1976, 1977, 1978). Evans was inducted into the MEAC Athletic Hall of Fame back in 1986.

In 2021, Evans was one of five Morgan State basketball legends named to the MEAC 50th anniversary basketball team alongside Marvin “The Human Eraser” Webster, Reggie Holmes, DeWayne Jackson and Phillip Carr.

As of last year, Evans ranked among the MEAC’s leading scorers and rebounders with 1,949 points (ranks No. 7 in MEAC) and 1,196 boards (No. 3 in MEAC) in 103 games. He also ranks No. 4 in the MEAC in field goals made (785).

Evans left Morgan State in 1978 to pursue a professional basketball career overseas, playing both in Venezuela and Colombia. He was self-taught and became fluent in Spanish during his time there, winning titles on the court in both countries. Evans played in South America until 1985.

Upon returning to the United States, Evans was drafted to play with the semi-professional CBA League, including stints with the Baltimore Metros and the Mohawk Valley Thunderbirds. He continued his career with a Christian-based team that included former Harlem Globetrotter Meadowlark Lemon before going on to serve as a basketball coach for Our Lady of Pompeii in Baltimore, Md.

Born in Clinton to the late Carrie Mae Bunting Evans and Fred Bunting, Evans and his siblings were later adopted by the Rev. Joseph Eaans. Evans is survived by his daughter, Calesha, and granddaughter, Kaycee.

