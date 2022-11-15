Horses to face familiar foe, who ousted them last year

Clinton Dark Horses are having themselves a great year. After handily taking there two first victories, the Horses have been met with some strong resistance. Both of their most recent games have been decided by just a point. They beat Spring Creek 2-1, then fell behind 2-0 to Franklin Academy only to tie up and win in overtime, 3-2.

Upcoming, they have to faceoff against the Redskins of Manteo. This will be another close match and definitely worth the time. This isn’t their first time taking on the Redskins. Just last year, they were stopped from advancing when they lost to Manteo, 2-1 in overtime.

Both have had strong stats this year and they faced similar opponents that Clinton had beaten. The only team Manteo beat that Clinton hadn’t was James Kenan. Manteo has allowed less goals this year touting an incredibly stingy 15, ten points less than the Dark Horses at 25. However, Clinton all year has been a highly charged, offense heavy powerhouse. They more than made up for the points against them, bringing into Tuesday’s match 125 points this year. Manteo has only 68.

Clinton’s three biggest weapons for this upcoming game are Daniel Adasiak, Addiel Avellaneda and Walker Spell. Adasiak and Avellaneda are 5th and 11th in the 2A East division in goals with 34 and 25 respectively. Spell has been a playmaker all year putting the ball where it needs to be for scoring chances. In the 2A East, he is second with 24. Not far behind is Daniel (22) in third and Avelandeda (19) in fourth.

Clinton will have to break past the Redskins keeper Jonathan Hernandez. He is a monster in front of the net, with an average Goals Against at .641. He has 33 saves and 11 shutouts to his name.

Clinton will be traveling out to Manteo to take on the Redskins on Tuesday. Inclement weather is expected, so the date may change. Time is set for 6 p.m.

