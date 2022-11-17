Squads represent at regionals

Clinton’s Cross Country season came to an end, but not empty handed. Both men’s and women’s earned some gold for the Clinton cabinet this year.

Men

For the men’s team, they were able to capture the conference title, sharing it with East Bladen after a close race. East Bladen would come away with the win as regular season champs after leaving Clinton as the runner-ups for the season. In the conference playoffs, the Dark Horses would exact their revenge and take them down earning them the title of conference champions. They would go on to take 10th place in the Regionals.

Individually, the men’s squad had plenty of standouts across the grades. Senior Peyton Mathis was the captain of the team and placed consistently in the top seven of all his meets, keeping his team competitive. In addition to his speed on the course, he was awarded All-Conference and All-County honors for the year.

Junior James Darden who posted his best season this year. Running since his freshman year, Darden was able to ascend and maintain regular finishes in the top 20 in all his meets this year, aiding his team to earning their place in Regionals.

Freshman Will Johnson put on a show for his debut season. In addition to Cross Country, you could find him representing the Dark Horses on the soccer pitch as well. The extra cardio paid off as he played a part of the team, earning All-Conference honors due to his performance during the tournament. He maintained a top seven finish in all his meets this year.

Last but not least, Junior Christian Ortiz had a stellar run this year. He earned second place in Runner of the Year honors for his performance. At the conference meet, he earned first place after some strong running. With his performance, he was given All-Conference honors. It didn’t end there with him taking 13th overall at the Regionals meet, this gave him a place, as an individual, to compete at the State level. He would place place 76th out of a camp of 140 runners. He was named All-County and nominated for County Runner of the Year (results pending).

Women

Clinton’s women’s team had a great run as well. They took second in both the regular season and the conference playoffs. Unfortunately, they lacked the numbers to participate as a team at regionals so they competed individually.

A pair of sophomores stood out this year, both Jacey Hilburn and Kate Hobson earned All-Country honors as well and played critical roles in the teams high finish in both regular and conference play.

Evan Gillespie was the team captain this year and demonstrated why. She took second place in the Runner of the Year award and finished in all her meets in the top three this season. During the conference run, this was no different as she placed third overall. In addition to her already hot year, she was named All-County and nominated for the County Runner of the Year (results pending). Despite her tremendous effort at the Regional meet, she didn’t qualify for the State run.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]