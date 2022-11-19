CHS defeated in epic state final, penalty shootout

Seavy Jordan plays the ball and looks to make a play with a defender hot on his trail.

The Clinton Dark Horses suffered a heartbreaking collapse late in the second half of the NCHSAA Men’s 2A State Championship on Friday night.

After leading 1-0 through most of the contest, the Dark Horses surrendered a late goal that tied the match up and sent it into overtime. After two scoreless overtime sessions and two sudden death sessions, the game went into penalty kicks, where Owen outlasted Clinton 4-3.

A full rundown, reaction and more photos from the state title match will be available in Tuesday’s edition and later at clintonnc.com.