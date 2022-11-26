East Columbus runs away from Lakewood

The Lakewood basketball teams got their season underway on Tuesday night, hosting East Columbus in non-conference action. First up on the night was the Lady Leopards, who looked to get things started on the right foot. Unfortunately for Lakewood, that just wasn’t in the cards as the Lady Gators coasted to victory, winning 50-32.

After the game’s opening tip, the Lady Gators scored the first bucket of the game before Precious King got the scoring started for Lakewood. After a couple of free throws, Lakewood led 6-4 before a 3-pointer by East Columbus put them back ahead at 7-6. With 3:33 on the clock, Lakewood’s Karizma Freeman answered with a 3-ball of her own, putting the score at 9-7. At 2:50, the Lady Leopards turned the ball over on a steal and East Columbus’ Malayah Hines breakaway layup tied the score up at 9-9. Over the course of the final two minutes, Lakewood’s offense really stammered and couldn’t get anything going. As a result, the Lady Gators ended things on a 9-0 run to lead 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Destiny Mitchell got the scoring started for East Columbus in the second quarter, putting the lead at 18-9. Kiyah Braxton cleaned up an offensive rebound for Lakewood, though, and stuck it right back up for a basket to counter. At 5:50, the Lady Gators lead hit double-digits as Rylie Graham got a layup, making it 22-11 in favor of the visitors. A few moments later, an “and-1” by Graham and a steal and layup by Hines pushed East Columbus’ lead to the largest of the night at 29-12. The size and physicality of the Lady Gators really disrupted Lakewood’s offense all the while also proving advantageous on the offensive side of things. At 2:25, the lead had hit 20 points as the Lady Leopards were also leaving missed opportunities at the free throw line.

By the end of the first half, East Columbus led 37-16.

When play resumed in the second half, it was East Columbus that came out sputtering. The Lady Gators only mustered up five third-quarter points as shots constantly clanked off the rim. For Lakewood, King being back in the game, after being out most of the first half with foul trouble, clearly made a difference. As a result, they chipped into the lead some, but it just wasn’t enough. After three quarters of play, the Lady Leopards trailed 42-26.

Throughout the fourth quarter, there wasn’t much change as the Lady Gators pretty much coasted to victory, earning their first win of the season while delivering Lakewood a loss in their season opener.

The final tally was 50-32.

Scorers for the Lady Leopards were King with 11 followed by Honestee Williams with 10. Freeman, Braxton, and Lashawnta Joyner all had three points and Anna Hobbs and Kimora Corbett each had one point.

With the loss, Lakewood opens the season at 0-1. After enjoying the Thanksgiving break, they’ll pick back on Monday at Clinton. Game time is 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]