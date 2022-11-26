Union takes down Spring Creek in overtime, 46-41

Girls basketball kicked off Tuesday with The Union Lady Spartans taking on the Spring Creek Lady Gators. It was a great season opener that was taken into overtime, where Union came out on top, 46-41.

The Gators won possession on the tip off and the regular season had begun. Spring Creek took the lead early on with Union trailing 3-1. The Lady Gators struggled to add any points and Union made them pay. Katelyn Chestnutt hit a three-pointer and made a big block to keep the Lady Spartans in control.

Zadariyah Faison off the assist from Ariyonna Spearman added another two and quickly Union was ahead 6-3. Spring Creek was fouled and made one of their two free throws to make it 6-4. The Lady Gators put the pressure on Union, but couldn’t finish. They went 0-3 on scoring opportunities during their advance. The lull in scoring ended as Spearman drove toward the net and fouled during her shot attempt. She drained both shots to make it 8-4.

Spring Creek stole the ball and made another run at the basket and came up empty-handed. Faison made two three pointers this period to put them up 14-4 at the end of the first.

The second period was slow to start as both teams struggled to convert any shots to points. This changed when Spearman leapt up and snatched the rebound. She turned that into a fast break and tacked on two more. The Gators and Spartans went back and forth, but Spring Creek couldn’t keep up with Union. Hailey King added to their lead with a three pointer and a two pointer, and Faison and Spearman continued their offensive.

The Gartos showed some life but they would still find themselves behind at halftime, 27-13

Spring Creek was fouled early on in the period and made one of their free throws to make it 27-14. Despite their commanding lead, the Gators remained poised and turned up the heat. Union couldn’t contain Spring Creek. The Lady Spartans sputtered as the period continued and the Gators took advantage. By the end of the period, they closed the gap to within eight, at 32-24.

Spring Creek’s offense came into full effect in the fourth. The Lady Spartans had lost all momentum. Faison managed to break away from the Gator coverage three time, but missed on all those opportunities.

The Gators slowly brought themselves closer and closer, until it was all tied up 34 all with a minute left in play. Union fought hard and Faison made the basket that put them ahead. The Gators struck back with ten seconds left on the clock to take it into overtime, 36-36.

With four minutes on the clock for overtime, the Lady Spartans were poised to take their first win of the season. Spearman started it off with a three pointer, then the Gators answered right back with a three of their own. Faison would snag a rebound and take it back to put them up by two. She would be fouled after another attempt at the basket and make both free throws to make it 43-39.

The Gators fought hard, but Union would come away on top. Spring Creek could only muster two points during overtime and were defeated 46-41.

The Lady Spartans will be on the road next week on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Midway Lady Raiders and Jones Lady Trojans, respectively. Both games are at 6 p.m.

