Lady Leopards fall to Horses in lopsided affair

The Clinton hosted Lakewood in their season opener of 2022. The Lady Dark Horses were poised to start their season off right against their county neighbor, Lady Leopards. Clinton walked away with a win over Lakewood in dominating fashion, 44-23

The game started off hot for The Lady Horses as CHS 3 sank a three in the opening minute of play to put Clinton up early. Lakewood checked the ball in and drove it down for a scoring opportunity. The defense held up and Clinton drove it back down to the Lady Leopards side. CHS 3 would take another three point attempt that would bounce off the rim.

The Lady Leopards took their chance and raced down to the other side. They’d take a deep shot that would bounce off the rim and into the arms of LHS 20. She retained possession despite the pair of defenders surrounding her. She’d make space and put up two for her team.

The Leopards were only a point behind early on and this is as close as they’d come for the match. Lady Horse Anne Perry Sinclair hit a three from the perimeter line putting Clinton up by four, 6-2.

The game carried on as neither team could sink their shots as the ball rolled wrong for them on the rim. After an errant pass by Clinton, Lakewood drove to the net and ball changed hands. Brittany Blackburn would be the one to put points back on the board after a scoring lull with a fast-break layup that put them further ahead, 8-2.

Lakewood called a timeout, hoping to regain some momentum and slow the Lady Horses down. Despite the break, Lakewood struggled to get anything going and had difficulty maintaining possession. However, they held the Horses back to keep the game within reach only allowing one point for Clinton to end the quarter at 9-3.

Right out of the gate, Lady Horse KaMyah Smith with the quickness stole the ball and sprinted to the basket for an easy two. The Dark Horses were building more momentum as the seconds ticked off the clock. Blackburn would drain a three from the top of the key to further their lead by eleven with five minutes left in play, 14-3. Lakewood showed signs of life, even if for a moment, and played hard, putting up two while being surrounded by defenders.

The quarter was packed with action as the teams fought hard for possession and points. Despite the deficit, the Leopards played hard and Clinton stood their ground. What started as just physical play, turned into a slew of fouls and traveling calls. Clinton’s Smith would hit a three to end the quarter. Into halftime, Lakewood was trailing by thirteen, 20-7.

The Lady Leopards came out of the break looking refreshed. They’d score five points in quick succession to put the score at 20-12. The fire was under Lakewood as they began to put together a semblance of offense, unfortunately the pace was too fast. Opportunities were open for the Lady Leopards but scoring seemed to elude them. The Dark Horses turned up the heat and started scoring at whim. By the quarter’s end, Lakewood was even further behind at 32-16.

As the game was coming to an end, the Lady Horses subbed in their younger players for as the game was out of reach for the Leopards. The Lady Horses take the win 44-23. Clinton (1-0) closed out the game and takes their first win of the season, while Lakewood finds themselves in the hole early at 0-2.

The Lady Horses will have the opportunity to defend the home court on Wednesday Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. to take on the James Kenan Tigers.

Lakewood Lady Leopards will be looking for their first win on Wednesday Nov. 30 at home against the Pender Lady Patriots. Game set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Check out highlights from this game on Instagram, clintonnc.com and our YouTube Channel.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]