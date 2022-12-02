Lakewood holds off Patriots, 59-53

The Leopards of Lakewood hosted the Pender Patriots on Wednesday and, after two close losses in their second week of play, they came away with their first win of the season in a hotly-contested match, 59-53.

The first period started off fast as both team scored quickly. Pender took the lead early, putting them up by six at 10-4.

Lakewood put together an impressive first round of scoring, as they scored eight points in quick succession. After falling behind by two early, they took the lead, 10-4. Pender caught back up just as quickly with the help of untimely errors and fouls by the Leopards. Pender managed to put up two more points before Jaziah Brunson hit a deep two pointer to keep Lakewood in the lead at 12-11.

Pender got into hot water towards the end of the quarter as they too struggled in the foul department adding three more to their total for the half at 5. The Leopards held onto their lead as the quarter came to a close, 14-13.

The Leopards made a statement early in the second, as Nakai Owens drained a three pointer within the first minute. Pender put up five points to Lakewood’s eight as we approached halftime, giving them a comfortable lead at 21-18. The Patriots managed to close the gap as they held Lakewood to a free throw point while they closed the gap. They entered halftime four points behind, 28-23.

After the half, Pender turned the screws on the Leopards holding them on their side of the court. The Patriots weren’t going to go down quietly. Lakewood struggled early in the third as their opponents caught up after a quick layup and a deep three pointer to put them behind by one, 29-28.

From here, it became a back and forth with the final point of the quarter not coming easily. The lead would change five times in the last minutes of the third. Neither Pender nor Lakewood would concede any ground as the quarter came to a close. Pender and Lakewood fiercely fought to add to their lead when they had it, but couldn’t. The third ended with a 38 all tie, leading in the fourth.

The pace of the final quarter was reminiscent of the third. Lakewood struck first with a putback by Darion Eason. The teams struggled to keep the fouls in check with both hungry for the first win of the season. From here it was a tit for tat kind of game, with the Leopards rushing down for a layup, only for Pender to do the same.

The crowd was on their feet stomping on the bleachers in unison in hopes to energize their teams. There was impressive play from both teams. As the crowd grew louder, the pace quickened.

Once tied at 46 all, the Leopards found a gap in the Pender defense. Cameron Williams hit a deep range two pointer to kick things in gear. Shortly after this, Owens made a quick reaction play and snatched the ball from Pender. He would sink the easy layup to solidify their lead, 50-46.

Pender struggled to finish their advances in the end while the Leopards wouldn’t budge and held them in check all the way until the final buzzer. Lakewood (1-2) takes their first win of the year, 59-53.

With the win, the Leopards will be hoping to carry that energy against their county neighbor, the Midway Raiders (1-1). They were to travel to Spivey’s Corner on Friday, Dec. 2, with the game scheduled for 7:30.

