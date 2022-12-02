Raiders win handily at home, 79-32

The game against the Midway Raiders and Union Spartans started out relatively close, until Midway started to run away with it in a contest that ended with a lopsided 79-32 advantage for the home team Raiders.

Halfway through the the first quarter, the Raiders led 10-5.

Jack Hazelbeck broke the scoreless run with a three from the side, the Raiders would strike again on a steal that morphed into a fast break for Mbagnick Dione who put in an uncontested basket to bring it to 15-7. The Spartans continued to struggle as they couldn’t get anything rolling, even the passing diminished significantly. Midway had their way with the Spartans. At the end of the first quarter, Hazelbeck hit a buzzer beater at the end of the first, 22-9.

The second started off even worse for Union as Midway sank a three and were fouled repeatedly adding to their lead 32-9. The Raiders owned the perimeter as Kemari McNeil hit a three to make it 35-9. Jamir McCrae was fouled and made both free throws. The Spartans finally put points on the board after a long drought with UHS12 hitting a three from beyond the perimeter, making it 39-12. Four minutes before the half, Union had committed 10 fouls to Midway’s four.

The Spartans began to chip away at the lead as the first half was coming to a close, however, discipline issues surfaced as Union was called for traveling three times in a minute, while Midway just scored at will. The Spartans appeared broken as Casey Culbreth slipped in to make 49-16. As the seconds drained from the clock, Hazelbeck hit another three to bring Midway into the half with a huge lead, 52-16.

The onslaught continued as the Raiders pummeled the Spartan team, the game was well in Midway’s hands. The Spartans would muster a measly 16 points in the second half while Midway put up 26. The game came to an end with the Raiders trouncing the Spartans on the road, 79-32.

Midway (1-1) couldn’t get a win the following day on Nov. 30 against the Triton Hawks (3-1). They fell to them 65-49. The Raiders will be at home to compete against the Lakewood Leopards (1-2) on Friday Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Union’s (0-3) rocky start continued into Wednesday on Nov. 30. The Spartans were mauled by the Jones Trojans 64-24. They are set to play on Friday Dec. 2 to take on the North Duplin Rebels (2-0). Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

JV

Union (0-2) lost in an avalanche against the Junior Raiders, 57-8. They were to take on the Junior Rebels of North Duplin at home on Friday, Dec. 2, at 4:30.

