Lady Leopard take down Pender for first win

To close out November, the Lady Leopards (0-2) hosted the Pender Lady Patriots (0-1). The teams were looking to add a win to their struggling start this season. Pender was sent home with the loss as the Lady Leopards took the lead from the beginning and never looked back, defending their home court, 56-43.

The game started off with the Lady Leopards scoring four quickly to put Pender behind early. Lakewood and Oender went up and down the court set up for a bit trying to gain an advantage over each other.

The Lady Leopards setup an advance that left Lashawnda Joyner wide open in the corner. She took her shot and it was nothing but net. Pender would quickly score and try to mount another attack. It didn’t go their way as the Lady Leopard were quick to strike and gave little room for the Lady Patriots to work. The Lady Leopards kept up the pressure and held Pender to just four, the quarter ended with Lakewood leading, 13-4.

Joyner was comfortable on the outside as she drained another three. The Lady Patriots were able to take some easy points away from Lakewood due to fouls. Pender was able to climb back in it, amassing seven unanswered points to bring them within six of the lead.

After a long silence from the Lady Leopards offense, Joyner drained another three from the side, her third from that spot, 20-11. This didn’t dissuade the Lady Patriots as the brought it within four at 22-18. The first half came to a close with the Lady Leopards holding the lead firmly at, 25-19.

The Lady Leopards came out of the break ready to play, putting up seven to the Lady Patriots 2, in the first minute of the second half. Pender would come back and hit a three bringing them closer, but Lakewood’s sniper of the evening Joyner would hit another three from deep, to bring their lead to nine, 35-26.

Pender started dropping buckets and closed the gap. The Lady Leopards were able to keep the Patriots in check and held a firm lead over them at the end of the quarter. Despite Pender being fouled six times they struggled capitalizing on the free throw line. Lakewood walked into the next quarter with a ten point advantage, 42-32.

The Leopards were eager to put the Patriots down and out early in the fourth. Within a minute, Joyner found room outside the perimeter and swished a three pointer. Pender would fire back with a layup in an attempt to keep it close. From there, the game exploded in fanfare as the Lady Leopards put on a dazzling display of passing and shooting. They seamlessly went up and down court shutting down Pender’s advances and finishing their opportunities.

Lakewood had a tight grip on the Patriots as they floundered about in desperation for a shift in momentum. Pender did themselves no favors as foul trouble became the issue midway through the quarter. The game took a turn when a technical foul was called on the Pender coach which Lakewood capitalized on putting the win out of reach. Lakewood takes their first win of the season over the Lady Patriots at home, 56-43.

The Lady Leopards take to the road on Friday, Dec. 2, and head to Spivey’s Corner to take on the Midway Lady Raiders (1-1). Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.

