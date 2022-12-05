The Raiders defend their home court in game against the Leopards, 62-43.

Midway and Lakewood took to the hardwood on Friday night, renewing an old rivalry before heading into the weekend. The Raiders got the better of the Leopards in this battle, getting an early knock-out swing to take home a 62-43 victory.

Trey Gregory got the scoring going, taking a pass and knocking down a 3-ball to get things started. Demarion Eason countered with a layup on the other end for Lakewood, making it 3-2, but then three more points from Tripp Westbrook for the Raiders made it 6-2. The score rested there for the next few minutes but free throws by Bobby Henry made it 6-3 at the 3:18 mark. Though the scoring slowed down a tad, the pace of the game didn’t as the teams raced back and forth up and down the court. In the later stages of the first quarter, Midway caught fire on an 8-1 run, capped off by a Gregory 2-point buzzer-beater, and took a 14-3 lead into the second

The second set was largely controlled by Midway, as a 10-2 spurt set their lead at 24-5. Back-to-back 3-balls by Tony Freeman, though, helped keep the Leopards within striking distance. Down the stretch, however, the Raiders opened up even more of an advantage for a 29-11 lead at halftime.

Out of the break, Midway hit a 6-0 run to extend their lead to north of 20 points at 35-11, yielding a Lakewood timeout. Out of the break, the Leopards found a little spark to get things rolling on their side, cutting the deficit back to 38-17 to force a Raiders timeout. Down the stretch, things were fairly even and Midway led 47-22 headed into the final quarter.

Things remained mostly unchanged in the final frame as Lakewood could never make a run and get back into the game. In the end, the Raiders held on for the 62-43 victory.

“They were bigger than us, but I thought a number of our guys did a great job on the boards and boxing out,” said Midway head coach Matthew Creech. “They’ve got a good team – they’ve been in some really close games, losing by a couple to Clinton, a couple to East Columbus, so I think this is a good win for us.”

“We played the tempo we like to play, got some good things in the open court, and looking at our box score we had a number of guys contribute tonight, so that’s always good, too.”

Scoring leaders for Midway were Tripp Westbrook and Casey Culbreth with 13 apiece followed by Jack Hazelbeck and Israel Cook each had eight points.

“All the way around we had a good effort. Defensively, we only gave up 11 points in the first half, so we were really proud of our defense in the first half,” Creech concluded.

For Lakewood, their leaders were Freeman with 15 points, followed by Kristofer Robinson with eight, and Cameron Williams with six.

Midway is now 2-1 with the win and will be on the road at Union on Tuesday and at Hobbton on Friday. Lakewood is now 1-3 overall and will be at Pender on Wednesday and East Columbus on Friday.

