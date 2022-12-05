Lady Raiders put down the Lady Leopards in lopsided game, 56-26

Old rivals Midway and Lakewood met up on Friday night, taking to the hardwood as the Lady Raiders and Lady Leopards went head-to-head in non-conference basketball action. It was a dominant night for Midway as they established and early lead and never looked back, winning 56-26.

Right from the start, Midway’s Elisabeth Kirkland made her presence known, flushing a three-ball just five seconds in and getting a steal just moments later. Jaycie Byrd followed suit with another three-pointer, making it 6-0 Midway at the 7:06 mark to force a Lakewood timeout. After the stoppage, Mallory Baggett joined the party, flushing yet another 3-ball to make it 9-0. A feisty Midway defense made it difficult for the Lady Leopards to get across half court, let alone near the basket. Precious King, though, finally hit Lakewood’s first basket, which came on an and-1 at the 5:00 mark, making it 9-3. After that, shots became extremely difficult for the Lady Leopards as turnovers were the name of the game. At the end of the first quarter, Midway led 17-3.

A scoring drought hit both teams until King hit again for Lakewood on a rebound and layup, making it 17-5 at the 5:02 mark of the second quarter. About a minute later, Baggett finally connected on Midway’s next basket, pushing the lead back to 19-5 at the 4:14 mark. Shortly after that, the Lady Raiders signaled for timeout to regroup as both teams continued to struggle. From there, the action picked up in the final minutes of the half and Midway’s lead hit 20 points. At the half, the Lady Raiders lead 29-10.

Out of the break, the Lady Raiders quickly went on a spurt and really stretched their lead. Lakewood’s King, though, was doing everything she could to keep her team in it. She accounted for all 18 of the Lady Leopards points as the score hit 41-18 at the 2:48 mark of the third quarter. Lakewood whistled for timeout with 2:03 left in the quarter as Midway’s lead hit 43-18. Lashante Joyner finally broke King’s streak with a made free throw, followed by a Karizma Freeman 3-ball.

In the fourth quarter, Lakewood’s Honestee Williams also got in on the scoring with an easy layup, but it was Midway that continued to hold the lead. At the end of the night, the Lady Raiders trotted off with the victory, winning 56-26.

For Midway, their scoring leaders were Baggett with 20 points, Kirkland with 14 points, and Byrd with 11. For Lakewood, King had 21 points.

The Lady Raiders are now 2-1 overall and are set to travel to Union on Tuesday and Hobbton on Friday.

The Lady Leopards are now 1-3 overall and will travel to Pender on Wednesday and East Columbus on Friday.

