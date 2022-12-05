Clinton

Starting off the year with a win over Lakewood, the Clinton Dark Horses (2-1) hosted the James Kenan Tigers on Wednesday Nov. 30. and Heide Trask Titans on Friday Dec. 2. The Horses would survive their bouts against the Tigers, while the Lady Horses would meet a different fate.

The boys in black and gold trail in the first half but only by a score at 23-22. They would rally in the second half tearing up the court, outpacing Kenan 25 to 16 to nab their second straight win 47-39. That following Friday Dec. 2 would be a different result as the Titans (2-1) would have alternate plans. Heide Trask had Clinton’s number all game and it showed on the court as the Horses took their first loss, 91-47.

The girls team would lose a heartbreaker to the Tigers on Nov. 30. Behind at the beginning of the fourth by eleven, the Lady Horses would come back with a vengenance by putting up 17 points to the Lady Tigers seven. Kenan fell asleep on Clinton in the fourth, but managed to survive the stampede by one, 49-48. The Lady Horses carried the bitter loss to the Tigers and took it out on the Lady Titans on Friday. Clinton handedly won their game against Heide Trask, 54-20.

Clinton will be on the road for the next game on Dec. 6 where they will have another go at the James Kenan Tigers. The Lady Horses will be looking for a little payback after their defeat last time around.

Harrells

The Harrells Crusaders (5-0) are rolling on the court this year, holding up a five game win streak to begin their year. The Lady and Junior Crusaders are each clutching a 2-2 record overall.

The Boy’s team dominated their first three opponents this year putting up 190 points to their 69. Their last two games were much closer, but Harrells was able to close the door on them. They won by eight over familiar foe the Liberty Christian Heat (4-2) with the final score, 60-52. The following day, they took on Thales Academy Titans (3-6) on the road and escaped Apex with the win by three, 58-55.

The Lady Crusaders (2-2) stalled out in their first game of year but would claim their next two over the Faith Christian Lady Patriots (1-3) and the Liberty Christian Lady Heat (0-4). They’d squeak by Faith in an extremely tight game, with the game decided by one. Harrells beat them 31-30. Their following game, they defeated the Heat 34-26. On Friday, the Lady Crusaders would travel to take on Thales Academy (4-3). Unfortunately, they would be sent home taking the loss with them by a decent margin, 51-22.

The Junior Crusaders (2-2) found success early on, winning their first two with a decent margin. However, it went topsy turvy their last two as they were handed some big losses from Faith Christian (3-0) and Liberty Christian (2-0) with the scores being, 53-22 and 47-25, respectively.

The Store will be hosting two separate opponents in their first game of the week. Arriving in Harrells on Tuesday Dec. 6 will be the Wilmington Christian Patriots (1-2) and the Southside Christian Warriors (0-4). Game time begins at 4 p.m.

Hobbton

The Wildcats (1-1) lost their first game to the North Johnston Panthers (4-0) with the final score, 65-40. Following the loss, they went to the road and battled it out with the East Columbus Gators (1-5).

This was a low scoring game, with the point total at the end at 86, including overtime. Hobbton held a commanding lead at the end of the first quarter, holding East Columbus to just four points while scoring fourteen of their own. The Gators came back with a fury and proceeded to out score them in the remaining quarters. The ten point lead in the first saved them as they survived to overtime, 35-35.

It was here that the Wildcats woke up and put up eleven points and allowed only five. After a fierce match, Hobbton escaped in overtime and took their first win of the year, 46-40.

The Lady Cats (0-2) have struggled to begin the year. To start the year they’ve allowed 119 points and have only scored 52 in return.

Their first game was against the North Johnston Lady Panthers, who defeated them 57-26. The following game was not any better as the East Columbus Lady Gators (3-3) beat them down, 62-26.

The Junior Cats did no better than the rest of the Hobbton squads and took the loss against the dominant North Johnston team. Their following game against the East Columbus Junior Gators was a quiet game, only 42 total points were scored between the two. The Junior Cats won by ten over East Columbus, 26-16.

Lakewood

Both boys and girls got their first win this year against Pender while the JV came out early and their win with their first game.

After struggling in their first two losing within a score, the Lakewood Leopards (1-3) collected their first win last week on Wednesday Nov. 30. after defeating Pender in a close match, 59-53.

This past Friday on Dec. 2, they would fall to the Midway Raiders, 62-43. This full story can be found in Tuesday’s edition on Dec.6.

The Lady Leopards (1-3) suffered the same fate as their male counterparts. They too fell to East Columbus (3-3) and Clinton (2-1), 50-32 and 44-23, respectively. They would get their first win over the Pender Lady Patriots (0-3) with a decent command of the game, 56-43. They would travel to Spivey’s Corner and face the Lady Raiders. They would be sent home with the loss, 56-32. Find the full story in Tuesday’s edition on Dec. 6.

The Junior Leopards (1-3) took down East Columbus in their first game 60-57. Lakewood hit a snag and have dropped their last three to Clinton, Pender and Midway. The scores were 55-48, 72-43 and 53-34 respectively.

Lakewood will be on the road Wednesday Dec. 7 to face off a second time with the Patriots of Pender. Games begin at 5:30 p.m.

Midway

The Midway Raiders started the season off strong with JV, Ladies and Mens teams holding a 2-1 record.

The boys team (2-1) soundly beat the Spartans of Union (0-4) in their season opener, 79-32. They’d travel to take on the Triton Hawks (4-1). They couldn’t repeat their success from the previous day and lost, 65-49. Midway defeated Lakewood (1-3) to defend their court, 62-43. Catch the full story in Tuesday’s edition on Dec. 6.

The Lady Raiders defeated Union (0-4) at home, handedly winning their first game of the year, 60-39. The following day, Wednesday Nov. 11 they took to the road to face off with the Triton Lady Hawks (4-1). They simply had no answer for what Triton brought to the court and took the loss home, 56-25. Midway would follow this with a win over Lakewood (1-3) with the final score, 56-32, catch the full game story in Tuesday’s edition Dec. 6

The Junior Raiders (2-1) beatdown the Junior Spartans of Union (0-3) in a lopsided game, 57-8. They would hit the road on Wednesday Nov. 30 to face off with the Junior Hawks of Triton (3-0). The Hawks had the Raiders number and sent home carrying a heavy loss, 77-49. They would follow up this loss with a win at home of the Lakewood Junior Leopards (1-3), 53-34.

The Raiders will head to Rose Hill, hoping to repeat their success from last week against the Union Spartans on Tuesday Dec. 6, games begin at 4:30 p.m.

Union

The Varsity and Junior Spartan squads have struggled early on this season, with neither getting a win. The Lady Spartans however are 2-2 in their first four games.

The Spartans (0-4) have struggled since the season began. Their first game is the highest amount of points they have earned this year. They lost to the Spring Creek Gators (1-3) with the score, 71-41. They faced off against the Midway Raiders (2-1), who proceeded to beat them all game, 79-42. Their last two games didn’t look any better, they would lose to Jones (3-2) and North Duplin (3-0), The Spartans would lose both those games, 64-24 and 68-29 respectively.

The Lady Spartans (2-2) started their season on the right foot. The defeated the Spring Creek Lady Gators (3-1) in a game that couldn’t be decided in regulation. Union won 46-41 in overtime. They didn’t have that success, however, against the Lady Raiders of Midway (2-1). They beat them in their own court, 60-39. Nextly, they took on the Jones Lady Trojans (0-5). They handled business and sent Jones back home with the loss. 46-32. On Friday Dec. 2 they would defend the home court against the North Duplin Lady Rebels (3-0). They would lose by ten to their familiar foe, 57-47

The Junior Spartans (0-3) have struggled since their first game. They have been outscored 183 to 39 so far this season. Their last game of their week they fell to the North Duplin Junior Rebels 68-14.

The Spartans will be inviting their county neighbor the Midway Raiders onto their court on Tuesday Dec. 6, games begin at 4:30 p.m.