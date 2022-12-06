The Junior Raiders snatch a win in the girls and boys games against the Junior Wildcats.

Tanner Williams goes up for two of his game high 15 points.

The Sampson County Middle Schools kicked off their basketball season Thursday with Midway Middle at Hobbton Middle and Union Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle in non-conference “scrimmage” games. Sampson Middle was open.

At Hobbton Middle, Midway was dominant in both games.

Girls

In the girls’ game, the teams were pretty even in the first quarter ending with Midway up by two points at 6-4. Opening the second quarter, the Lady Raiders scored 13 points while the Lady Wildcats only managed to get one point. The halftime score was 19-5, Raiders.

The Lady Wildcats were scoreless in the third quarter while the Raiders scored seven points for a 26-5 margin. The Lady Raiders scored eight more in the final frame while the Wildcats scored six. The final was 32-11, Raiders.

Kyleigh Stonerock led the Raiders with 12 points. Ella Clark had eight points and Lauralee Harris had six.

Boys

In the nightcap, it was all Raiders. The startled the game with a 10 unanswered points and built from there. The first quarter score was 14-4, Raiders. The Raiders scored 15 points in the second quarter for a 29-5 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, the Raiders eight point with the Wildcats picking up seven. The Wildcats came alive in the fourth quarter playing much better. The got 11 points while the Raiders scored 11 to finish with a 48-23 win.

Tanner Williams led the scoring for the Raiders with 15 points. Colin Woods had 10 points, Cameron Register had eight points and Jeremiah Blake had six points.

Action continues Tuesday with Hobbton Middle at Union Middle and Midway Middle at Sampson Middle. Roseboro-Salemburg will be idle. The regular season starts December 8.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]