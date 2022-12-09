Lakewood Girls and JV fall to Pender, Varsity Leopards keep Patriots winless with big late game rally.

The Lakewood Leopards went to Burgaw on Wednesday night to take on the Pender Patriots. The Leopards JV and Girls squad would fall that evening, but the boys would come back and take the win.

JV

The Junior Leopards (1-4) couldn’t overcome the Junior Patriots in their second meeting. By halftime, Pender was up by 15 with the score at 26-9. They managed to put some points on the board, but the Junior Patriots had already run away with this one. The final score was 44-24.

The Leopards fall to 1-4 after their first five games. They will defend the home court on Dec. 13 to take on the Junior Raiders of Midway (2-1) in their second meeting this year

Girls

Pender Lady Patriots hosted the Lady Leopards of Lakewood on Wednesday night, in their second meeting this year. Though they won their first game against Pender, it was the Lady Patriots who came out on top

The first quarter was all Pender with the Leopards floundering about.. The Patriots maintained the lead through the first, 14-8. In the second, Lakewood made their presence known and progressed towards tying it up. After, some back and forth on the court, Lakewood managed to tie it up, 14 all. The Leopards took the lead and held it til the final seconds of the quarter, when Pender broke free on a fast break and laid it up for two. The game was tied at the half 17-17.

The only points scored early in the third were foul shots. Patriots took the lead off of free throws to put them at 19-18. They would follow that up with another score, to give them a three point advantage.

The Lady Patriots would gain a significant lead towards the end of the third, with a big three from the top of key, giving them a nine point lead, 29-20. Karizma Freeman would drain a three from the corner to put their defict back to six. The clock struck zero and the third was over with Pender ahead, 29-23.

Lakewood struggled to maintain an offensive early as the Lady Patriots were scoring at will. Three minutes in they held Lakewood to three, while they scored eight. From there the Lady Leopards continued to falter and Pender redeemed their previous loss with the win. The Lady Patriots (1-5) take the first win of the over Lakewood with the final, 43-31.

Lakewood drops their second game in a row to put them at 1-4 in their first five games. They will be at home on Dec. 13 to face off against the Midway Lady Raiders (2-2).

Boys

Pender High was looking for their third win in their evening series against Lakewood High. The Leopards weren’t having that happen as they put down the Patriots to end their evening, 59-48.

The Patriots came out with a vengeance, perhaps still stewing from the loss to Lakewood last week. Lakewood scored first off a big three from Kristofer Robinson. The Patriots would return with their own three to tie it up. Lakewood kept passing the around the perimeter and the Patriots picked up on it. They stole the ball multiple times and scored off a majority of them. Despite this, the Leopards held steady and put together an offensive later in the quarter. Pender went into the second with the lead 15-11.

Lakewood tightened up some things and came back on the court with a little more organization. However, the Patriots defense was stout and limited them. Cameron Williams would sink a fade away that would bring them within three, 19-16. The Leopards went into the half still trying to catch up to Pender, 26-23.

Entering the third, the Leopards fought hard against the stout Patriots squad. Pender held their lead late into the third, but Lakewood had some bad intentions. The Leopards hit a layup to tie the game for the first time since the very beginning of the game. They didn’t stop there and Williams hit a layup as the clock dwindled to zero to give the Leopards the lead goin into the fourth, 41-39.

Pender was stunned as Lakewood came out and scored quickly to stretch their lead to four. Within a minute they were back in the Pender paint to for Nakai Owens to put another in to make it 45-39. Robinson snatched a high pass off a throw and put it in for another Leopards score as the Patriots fell apart in their own home court. The Patriots will was broken as the court was quiet except for the away team section. They called their second timeout in the quarter as the Leopards scored their eighth unanswered basket, 49-39.

The Patriots continued to fight and Lakewood continued to shut them down. They played until the buzzer and Lakewood celebrated as they took it to Pender (0-6) in their house, 59-48.

Lakewood climbs up to 2-3 in their first five this season with their second win over Pender. They are slated to defend their court against the Midway Raiders (3-1) on Dec. 13.

