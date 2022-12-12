Midway sweeps Hobbton in basketball series

Gracie Jones goes up for two of her seven points.

Casey Culbreth looks for an opening for a shot. He had 11 points in the game.

The Midway Raiders swept the Hobbton Wildcats in Friday night’s basketball action taking all three games by large margins. The finals were 55-12 for the JV game, 46-18 for the girls and 43-34 for the boys.

JV

In the JV game, the Raiders jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back. The first quarter score was 12-5, Raiders. The Raiders scored 19 points in the second quarter to lead 31-6 at the break.

The added 16 more points in the third quarter for a 47-9 lead after three quarters. They slowed down in the fourth quarter scoring 8 points while the Wildcats picked up 3 for the Raider win.

Girls

The Wildcats girls didn’t fare will in their game. The Lady Raiders jumped out to 15-4 lead and never looked back. The scored 16 points in the second frame for a 31-6 lead at the break. Picking up 13 more points in the third quarter, the led the Lady Wildcats 44-11 at the end. In the final frame they scored two points while the Wildcats got seven for the 46-18 win.

Raider coach Matthew Bagwell commented, “I thought we played great defense tonight. We still didn’t hit as many shots as I wanted to. On the defensive side, we showed a little more energy. I think Elisabeth Kirkland stepped up in a big way tonight especially as a freshman in this kind of situation. She played a good game. I also thought we rebounded really well tonight compared to how we had been playing.”

Kirkland led all scoring with 26 points. McKenzie Williams added six points, Mallory Baggett had five points and Jaycee Byrd had four.

For Hobbton, Gracie Jones led the Cats in scoring with seven and Isabel Hepworth right behind with five points.

Boys

The boys’ game started evenly. The Wildcats outscore the Raiders 12-8 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Wildcat men picked up seven points while the Raiders got five points for a 19-13 Wildcat advantage at the break.

The Raiders came out primed in the second half going on an 18-point scoring run while the Wildcats went cold scoring seven points. The Raiders tied the score at 25 with 2:50 left in the third quarter. They, then, got their first lead at 27-25 and continued to build the lead. In the final frame, the Raiders scored 12 points while the Wildcats managed to get eight points for the 43-34 final.

“This rivalry you sort of throw the rankings out and throw the records out,” commented Midway coach Matthew Creech. “It comes down to a heart in these in-county rivalries. In the first half, Hobbton came out ready to play, they set off their home crowd and did a lot of good things. I’m so proud of how out guys played the second half. We went on a big run there in the third quarter. We started on the defensive end and in the fourth quarter made enough shots to put it away. Hobbton’s always a very talented team. That’s never been in question down here. I’m so glad out guys had the heart to play the second half to finish it. I’m very pleased with them.

Tripp Westbrook led the Raider scoring with 11 points. Casey Culbreth was right behind him with 10 points. Mbagnick Dione and Israel Cook had six points each. Jamir McCrae finished with five points.

For the Wildcats, a Colby Weeks and Ashwad Wynn finished with 12 points each. Jameek Joyner had eight points.

The Wildcats and the Raiders are off this week for exams. The Wildcats pick up action again December 20 hosting Spring Creek and traveling to Midway for a return engagement December 21.

The Wildcats are 2-2 on the season while the Raiders are 4-1.

