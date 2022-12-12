Crusaders fall to Girls and JV squad, Varsity climbs to 8-0 with win over Warriors

Harrells hosted Fayetteville Christian on Friday Dec. 9. JV and Girls didn’t fare well against the Warriors losing, 58-38 and 67-16 respectively. The Varsity team claimed the eighth win in a row and remains undefeated with victory of Warriors, 67-46.

JV

The Junior Crusaders hosted the Fayetteville Junior Warriors on Friday Dec. 9.

The Crusaders struggled from the beginning and could never get anything going. At halftime, the Warriors were twenty points ahead 33-13. The second half was no different, errant passes and missed shots shut down Harrells before they could begin. Fayetteville takes home a win with the final score 58-38.

The Junior Crusaders fall further down with their record sitting at 2-4 this season. They are set to compete against the Southeastern Christian Junior Warriors on Dec. 12. Game begins at 4 p.m.

Girls

The Lady Crusaders took on the Lady Warriors of Fayetteville Christian for the second match of the evening.

Harrells was completely out of sync in the first. Fayetteville didn’t have to do much to take possession back. At the end of the first, the Lady Warriors put up 24 points to Harrells’ five.

The second saw a fraction of offense from the Lady Crusaders but a far cry from what they needed to get back into it. Harrells managed to break double digits with less than a minute left before halftime. The seconds melted away and the first half ended. The Crusaders had a lot of work ahead of them, the score 37-13.

Harrells would only score three more points for the remainder of the game. The clock continued to roll and Fayetteville was scoring at will. The Lady Crusaders take a huge loss to the Warriors, 67-16.

The Lady Crusaders’ loss puts them at 4-3 for this year. They are set to play against Southeastern Christian on Monday Dec. 12, the game begins at 5:15 p.m.

Varsity

For the final game of the evening the Crusaders dominated from the very beginning. The Warriors outscored the Harrells once and it was only by a point in the third. The Crusaders take their eighth consecutive win, 67-46.

The Crusaders came out firing on all cylinders to begin the game, putting up 11 points to the Warriors one. They’d call a timeout shortly after Harrells eleventh point. The timeout proved frivolous as the Crusader had no intentions of slowing down, they’d put up seven more to end the quarter, 18-9. Dashaun McKoy drilled two threes and four point put back baskets to keep Harrells in a comfortable position.

In the second quarter, Fayetteville showed up and made adjustments. The Crusaders were too dominant, however and the Warriors couldn’t match up with the high powered opposition. Harrells entered halftime with a big lead, 40-24.

Halftime ended and the second half kicked off. Fayetteville had found something that worked and took it to the Crusaders. The third quarter was a back and forth affair, with the Warriors keeping Harrells in check. Though Fayetteville outscored them this round, they were still lagging behind with the score at the end of the third, 52-37.

In the fourth, the Crusaders seemingly had unlimited energy and never wavered. After being slowed down last quarter, Harrells turned up the heat on Fayetteville. They had no answer for this powerhouse offense and fell far behind. Antonio McKoy and D. McKoy both dunked on the Warriors in the final minutes of the game to put them a cool 20 points ahead. Then the Crusaders called a timeout and put in the second string to close out the beat down.

Harrells claims their eighth victim this year and remains undefeated, they send Fayetteville packing with the final score, 67-46.

Harrells varsity team sits at 8-0 with their victory over Fayetteville, they will defend their court once again on Monday Dec. 12 against the Southeastern Christian Warriors on Monday. Game begins at 6:45 p.m.

