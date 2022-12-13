Clinton

Boys

On Dec. 6 the Dark Horses traveled to James Kenan to take on the Tigers. It didn’t start off well for the Horses, at the end of the first, the Tigers had a decent lead at 14-4. They closed the gap in the second, allowing the Kenan to score only eight points. However, Clinton only scored nine. Into halftime they were behind 22-13. The Horses unloaded in the third putting up 22 points, but the Kenan put up 19 of their own. The final quarter, Kenan sealed the game winning 53-46.

On Friday Dec. 9 the Horses would try their hand again and compete against the Heide Trask Titans. Unfortunately, the result would be similar to their last meeting. The Titans ran away with the game, putting the Horses down, 74-49.

Clinton Varsity current record 2-4

Girls

The Lady Horses took on the James Kenan Lady Tigers on Monday Dec. 6. It was a nail biter of a game, only separated by three at halftime 20-17. Kenan took the lead in the third, but only by one point, 34-33. It was in the fourth, where Clinton came to life and stomped out any hopes of a comeback for the Tigers. They outscored them in the final frame, 16 to 9 and snatched the victory 49-43.

On Friday Dec. 9, the Lady Horses took on Heide Trask for their second meet of the year thus far. Much like last time, the Lady Titans had no chance. It was complete domination for Clinton as they trounced Heide Trask 57-16.

Lady Horse current record stands at 5-1

Lakewood

Boys

On Friday Dec. 9 the Leopards traveled to take on the East Columbus Gators. At the end of three quarters, Lakewood had kept it close behind by no more than three. By the fourth quarter, the Gators scored 13 points to Lakewood’s 7, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Leopards. Lakewood falls to the Gators 49-40.

Lakewood sits at 2-4

Girls

The Lady Leopards struggled as well against East Columbus on Friday Dec. 9. A mighty effort from Lakewood but would fall short as the Gators would deliver the Leopards third loss in a row, final score 44-35.

Lady Leopards are 1-5 so far this season

Midway

Boys

On Tuesday Dec. 6, Midway traveled to Rose Hill to take on the Union Spartans. It would be an incredibly lopsided affair with Union managing to put up only 10 points in the entirety of the game. The Raiders had no issues putting up 76 and handing them the loss. Raiders take this game easily, 76-10

Girls

The Lady Raiders on the other hand, didn’t get such an easy game at Rose Hill. Midway took the game early, and by halftime, Midway was ahead by six at 27-21. The second half was all Union with them putting up 28 points in the last half and Midway producing 19. It was enough and Midway couldn’t escape defeat this round and took home the loss, 49-46.

Lady Raiders current record is 4-2

Union

Boys

It hasn’t been the year they had hoped for in Rose Hill. They were decimated by the Midway Raiders last Tuesday Dec. 6. The Raiders scored with ease against the Spartans and held them to only ten points for the entire game. Union falls to Midway, 76-10

Union currently sits at 0-5

Girls

The Lady Spartans found success against Midway unlike their male counterparts. It wasn’t an easy game with Union winning only by three. After being down by six at halftime, the Lady Spartans kicked it up a notch and secured their win after putting up 28 in the second half. Union takes the victory 49-46.