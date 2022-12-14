Raiders escape defeat with last second score over Trojans, 49-47

The Midway and Harnett Central boys capped the evening off on Monday night’s festivities, as the Raiders and Trojans engaged in a fierce battle. A truly entertaining and thrilling game unfolded as momentum swings and overtime highlighted this matchup. At the end, it was Midway that came out victorious, grabbing a 49-47 buzzer-beating victory in overtime.

After the teams exchanged a few empty possessions, Midway broke through and cashed in on a 4-point possession. Casey Culbreth got two points on an and-1 but the free throw was no good. Israel Cook cleaned up the board and stuck a layup back up, making it 4-0 Raiders. After several minutes of more empty possessions, Harnett Central connected on back-to-back three pointers, going ahead 6-4 at the 4:30 mark. Tripp Westbrook countered for Midway, nailing a three of his own to put the Raiders back ahead at 7-6. With 2:19 left in the first quarter, a Harnett Central timeout produced a stoppage in play with the game all square at 9-9. At the end of the first period, the score was 13-11 in favor of Midway.

The game got a little chippy early in the second quarter and Harnett Central was hit with a technical foul. The Raiders used this to their advantage and hit an 11-2 run to go up 20-11 at the 5:40 mark. After their lead hit 22-11, Midway got a little careless and the Trojans hit a 6-0 run of their own to cut the deficit to 22-17. After a turnover, Midway signaled for a timeout in effort to get settled down. Jack Hazelbeck connected on a three to end HC’s surge, and jolted the lead back to eight at 25-17. At the end of the half, the Raiders lead 25-19.

Harnett Central dialed up a 10-0 run to start the second half and staked a 29-25 lead at the 5:00 mark of the third quarter. The Trojans were living and dying by the 3-ball and at the moment, it was Jahlil Surles that was responsible for most of the damage. Westbrook finally got Midway on the board in the second half, ending a 12-0 Trojans run to make it 31-27 with 3:57 left in the quarter. That was all she wrote for the Raiders, however, as a 2-point third quarter was all that they could conjure up. They were stone cold in the third quarter as Harnett Central outscored Midway 18-2 to lead 37-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Their shooting slump carried over well into the fourth quarter as the Trojans were gaining separation. At one point in the fourth quarter, their lead hit 13 points. Harnett Central was playing decent defense but for the large part, Midway just simply couldn’t buy a basket. Jump shots, layups…nothing was going as much-needed shots were either getting blocked or just not falling.

Somehow, though, the Raiders managed to climb back into contention. With 2:15 left in the game, Midway had gotten back to within 42-38 as they turned to a full-court press. After generating a turnover, Jamir McCrae hit an and-1 to make it 42-41 and with 1:40 to go, there was a timeout on the court. The teams exchanged possessions down to the 25.8 mark when Harnett Central was on the line for a 1-and-1. They hit both, pushing the score back to 44-41, and the Trojans called their final timeout. Then, with 12.6 left, Hazelbeck came open along the baseline and flushed the game-tying 3-pointer, making it 44-44. Then, Harnett Central lost the ball out of bounds near the Midway goal, giving the Raiders possession right back. Midway, though, lost the ball out of bounds and the Trojans couldn’t convert and the game went into overtime.

There wasn’t much offense in the OT period as the teams exchanged empty possession and missed shots. Westbrook finally got the first basket, putting Midway back ahead at 46-44. Culbreth tacked on a free throw, making it 47-44. Harnett Central, though, connected on a 3-ball and tied the game right back up. With 4.6 left in the game, the Trojans had possession along the sideline coming out of a timeout. During the inbound pass, Westbrook tipped the ball and came up with the steal and broke away toward the basket. His initial shot rimmed off but McCrae was there for the putback as the buzzer sounded, giving Midway the 49-47 victory.

Leading scorers for the Raiders as McCrae with 11 points and Culbreth and Cook with 10 points apiece. Westbrook finished with seven points and Hazelbeck had six.

After the game, Midway head coach Matthew Creech discussed Midway’s struggles in the third quarter.

“You’ve got to give credit to Harnett Central…they came out and played some inspired basketball,” Creech said. “But, we came cold and with not a lot of energy.”

Creech, though, made sure he gave his guys the credit they deserve.

“Other than that, our guys played their rear ends off the other three quarters and overtime. We didn’t always play the smartest but I think we played extremely hard and had a number of different people make big plays.”

A number of different people indeed, from Hazelback’s game-tying three point in regulation, to Westbrook’s steal and McRrae’s game-winning putback at the buzzer.

“If Hazelbeck doesn’t drain that three, we’re not talking about a win tonight. If we don’t shoot 80% (12-of-15) from the free-throw line, we’re not talking about a win tonight. So, we’re really pleased to get this win. I don’t think you can point to one single person tonight. This was definitely a collective effort,” Creech concluded.

With the win, Midway is now 5-1 overall. They have two games left this week: Tuesday night at Lakewood and their conference opener on Friday, hosting East Bladen.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]