Crusader JV and Girls handedly defeat Warriors, Varsity takes ninth consecutive win

The week started out with a bang for the Harrells Crusaders as they hosted the Southeastern Christian Warriors on Monday Dec. 12. They swept the Warriors on Monday with all three squads taking the win.

JV

The Junior Crusaders hosted Southeastern Christian Junior Warriors on Monday Dec. 12. In the first quarter, Southeastern took the lead early on over Harrells. Down by three, HCA15 hit a beauty of a shot for three, to propel them into the 9-6. Both teams exchanged points afterwards with Harrells finding new life, staying in it. At the end of the first, the score was 12-11, Junior Warriors lead.

In the second, Harrells and Southeastern struggled to make any headway against each early in the quarter. The Junior Warriors hit their stride after a slew of Harrells missteps. They went into the half with the advantage.

After halftime, the Crusaders were clearly reinvigorated. They held back Southeastern to only three points and clawed their way back into it and took the lead as the quarter came to a close.

With new life, Harrells climbed up in points, while the Junior Warriors couldn’t keep up. The Junior Crusaders take their long awaited win, 42-32.

After losing four in a row, the Junior squad takes a win into their next game. They will be on the road on Friday Dec. 16 to take on the Wake Christian Junior Bulldogs (1-4). The game begins at 4 p.m.

Ladies

The Lady Crusaders were ready to take on the Lady Warriors for the second game of the evening.

Harrells was in excellent form in the first quarter, utilizing quick passes and finishing their shots. HCA5 recorded four steals and scored off fastbreak with two of them. which helped propel Harrells into a commanding 17-0 lead at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter was quiet with only seven points being scored. Those seven points all belonged to the Lady Crusaders as they held Southeastern scoreless in the first half. Harrells led 24-0.

After halftime, the Lady Crusaders outshined the Warriors. Southeastern put up their sole points of the game in the third. The Harrells train was rolling and they had were running over their opponent. The Lady Warriors didn’t stand a chance and in the last quarter the crowd was hoping they would score, even cheered on Southeastern shots. It was to no avail, as the Lady Crusaders coasted to victory. The final score 49-5.

The Lady Crusaders climb to 5-3 for the year after their win. They will be on the road Friday Dec. 16 to compete against the Wake Christian Lady Bulldogs (4-5). The game begins at 5:30 p.m.

Varsity

The final game at The Store was the undefeated Varsity Crusaders versus the Southeastern Warriors. It took roughly a minute and some change before Harrells found themselves with a commanding lead, 8-0.

The onslaught persisted as Harrells was not going to be stopped this evening. Southeastern managed to put points on the board but the Crusaders were far ahead by then. With three minutes left before halftime, Harrells led 39-12. The half came to a close, with Harrells holding firm in the lead ahead by thirty points 46-16.

With halftime over, the re-energized Crusader squad was out and scoring at will. The Warriors were helpless to stop the offensive heavy Harrells team. When they were ahead by forty points, the clock would mercifully continue ticking. By the end if the third, the Crusaders had a devastating lead over Southeastern. At the end of the third, Harrells led 70-25

In the fourth quarter, the JV and second string players put some reps in for most of the remaining frame. Southeastern put up points to make the final score respectable, but they were too far behind to put the Crusaders in any danger. Harrells closes out their ninth win in a row with a victory over Southeastern Christian, 72-44.

Harrells (9-0) travels to Wake Christian to take on the Bulldogs (8-3) on Friday Dec. 16, the game begins at 6:45 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]