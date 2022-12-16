Lakewood botches lead, the Lady Raiders evade defeat

The Midway and Lakewood girls basketball teams hit the hardwood on Tuesday night, squaring off in non-conference action for the second time this season. The Lady Raiders won the first matchup rather handily, but that wasn’t the case this time around as they had to put in hard work for every point they earned. In the end, Midway rallies from behind and staked a 46-42 victory.

After the opening tip, the teams swapped empty possessions and was locked at 0-0 a minute into the game. Honestee Williams put Lakewood ahead after a pair of free throws, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Jaycie Byrd propelled Midway into the lead at 6-2. The teams jostled back and forth some but as the quarter went on, the Lady Raiders maintained their advantage. After one quarter of play, they lead 14-9.

In the second quarter, a quick spurt jolted Midway’s lead but Williams and Precious King got hot for the Lady Leopards and they surged past the Lady Raiders for a 22-19 lead. McKenzie Williams answered for Midway, sinking another 3-pointer to tie the game up at 22-22. The score came a rest there and the teams went into the half all tied up.

Out of the break, King continued to be a problem for Midway. Lakewood’s some defense with the taller King in the middle was wreaking havoc for the Lady Raiders offense and blocked or missed shots helped fuel the Lady Leopards offense. Offensively for Lakewood, King and Williams were leading a valiant effort and the Lady Leopards lead 34-27 at the 2:30 mark in the third quarter. Lakewood, though, ran into a slump and suffered a scoring drought, which aided Midway in hitting a 6-0 run to get back to within 34-33. With 51.0 left in the third quarter, the Lady Leopards whistles for a timeout to regroup. Out of the break, the Lady Leopards turned it over and an Elisabeth Kirkland jumper but the Lady Raiders back in front at 35-34. Just before the final horn, though, Lakewood hit a shot and the Lady Leopards lead 36-35 after thee quarters of play.

The game remained a tight battle in the fourth quarter, but Lakewood gained a slight 5-point advantage at 42-37. Again, another lull struck the Lady Leopards and Midway reeled them back in. As the clock slowly ticked away, the Lady Raiders reclaimed the lead and lead 46-42 with 1:30 left to go.

Down the stretch, neither team was able to generate any more offense and Lakewood neglected to foul in the closing seconds. As a result, 46-42 proved to be the final margin as Midway completed the comeback and escaped with the victory.

Leasing scorers for Lakewood were Williams with a game-high 18 points and King with 13 points.

For Midway, Kirkland had 15 points and Morgan Williams had 11. Byrd and McKenzie Williams each had seven.

With the win, Midway is now 5-2 overall.For Lakewood, they drop to 1-6 overall

