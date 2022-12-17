Middle Horses sweep Cats in both games

The Hobbton Middle Wildcats hosted the Sampson Middle Dark Horses Thursday afternoon in middle school hoops action. The Dark Horses took both games; however, the boys had a struggle to eke out a win.

Girls

The Lady Wildcats got on the board first; however, Sampson quickly came back tying and taking the lead. They had a 10-4 lead after the first quarter. They built on that lead in the second scoring eight points while the Lady Wildcats managed to get four.

The third quarter was much the same with the Lady Dark Horses picking up 12 points while the Lady Wildcats got three. Sampson’s coaching staff let some of the younger players take over in the fourth quarter. They picked up three points while the Lady Wildcats scored nine. The final was 33-20.

Scoring for the Dark Horses went as follows, Ruby Davila had nine points, Paulina Adasiak had eight points, Phoenix McNeil had six and Jianna Pickett had five.

Iliana Eason had nine points for the Lady Wildcats, Zanna Hairr and Peyton Phillips had three each. Madison Sinclair and Amelia Dial had two each.

Boys

In a tough physical game, the Dark Horse boys, with an exciting finish, held on for a win, 31-27. They jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first quarter. In the second quarter they still had a five-point advantage with a 12-7 lead at the break.

After three quarters, the Wildcats had caught up and tied the game at 18-each outscoring the Dark Horses 11-6.

The fourth quarter the scored had been tied up more than three times before the Dark Horses created some breaks to pick up the four points for the win.

For the Wildcats, Amir Tate led the Wildcats with eight points. R. Simpson and Adonis Burns had seven points each.

