Varsity, JV squads take wins over ‘Dogs

The Clinton Lady Horses hit the road to take on the Wallace Rose-Hill Bulldogs on Wednesday, with both JV and Varsity squads walking away with the win that evening.

Varsity

The Varsity Lady Horses squad held on to take home the win, 26-24.

In the first, the two teams spent the majority figuring out each other. A lot of back and forth with no points on the board for a bit. They managed to put up five total for the frame with Clinton holding onto a tenuous lead, 3-2.

The second saw more productivity between the teams. Clinton fell behind as Wallace held them back, scoring seven to their four. Going into the break, the Lady Horses had time to retake behind by two, 9-7.

Halftime proved to be just what Clinton needed. Wallace put up a fight and kept the game manageable. Though the Lady Dogs stood firm, they weren’t able to wrangle the Horses and hold their lead. As the quarter came to a close, Clinton had retaken the lead scoring twelve points. Entering the final frame, a point separated these two teams. The score, 19-18.

In the fourth quarter, the game became fiercely defensive. Neither team willing to concede, the competition heated up. Only thirteen points were scored between them, with the Lady Horses coming out on top with seven to their six. Clinton escapes the Dog’s bite, 26-24.

The Lady Horses stand at 6-1 this season and take on North Brunswick Scorpions on Dec. 26 at 5 p.m.

JV

From the start of this game, Clinton had complete control, in the first two quarters the Lady Horses had Wallace dead to rights, allowing only four points to be scored on them. The home team struggled to get any offense to get going and Clinton had no intentions of slowing down. By halftime, only sixteen points total had been scored, the Lady Horses held 12 of those. Going into the break, the score was 12-4, Clinton leading.

It didn’t end there as Wallace struggled with possession as the Junior Lady Horses overwhelmed them. Halfway through the third quarter, Clinton managed to add eight points while holding Wallace to one free throw.

Clinton’s dominance over Wallace can’t be understated. The Lady Dogs would press down the court and couldn’t finish their shots and missed plenty of rebounds. The Lady Horses capitalized on the opposition’s sloppy play and added a total of 13 points in the third whilst holding them to a solitary point for the entire frame. The Lady Horse’s dominance was seen on the scoreboard for the end of the quarter, 25-5.

In the final frame, Wallace’s struggles were in full effect as Clinton continued to turn the screws on the Lady Dogs. They managed to put up more points than they had in the previous three quarters, but the damage was far too great for them to even fathom a comeback. Wallace put together a few moments of play to put five more points on the board while the Lady Horses put up eight more to put the nail in the Lady Dogs coffin. Clinton walked away with the win, 33-10.

The Junior Horses begin play again after the holidays on Jan. 4 against the Whiteville Wolfpack at 4 p.m.

