Horses lose to Bulldogs, 45-37; Clinton JV shuts Wallace down

The Clinton Dark Horses traveled out to Wallace Rose-Hill High to take on the Bulldogs, coming away with a loss, while the JV picked up a win.

JV

It was a tightly contested first half. Wallace kept their perimeter sealed up tight after a couple of open threes which Cullen Brewer drained midway through the quarter. At the end of the first Clinton had a miniscule one point lead, 7-6

The second quarter started off fast, with the Junior Dogs finding a hole in the Clinton defense. They walked into the paint and put up an easy two, to take the lead,8-7. The Junior Horses rushed down the court and through some smart passing, Jaymon Bryant found an opening on the corner and drained a three to put them back ahead by two.

It was quiet for a couple of minutes with both teams putting in a layup. Bryant broke the mini drought with a jump shot from the paint, to put them ahead by four. The Junior Horses took off after the jump shot, with Camden Davis scoring on two fastbreaks. It wasn’t looking good for Wallace as they quickly found themselves trailing by 10 with less than a minute left before halftime. The Junior Dogs capitalized on their free throws in the final seconds of the half, to make the score 20-12 Clinton led.

The tempo was much the same as it was in the second. The exception was Clinton was slowly adding to their lead, still holding a ten point lead at 26-16. The Junior Dogs were seemingly helpless to stop the Clinton offense as they couldn’t keep up. Wallace started to unravel a bit after a couple of questionable passing choices which led to Clinton taking possession. With the final quarter just around the corner, Clinton held an impressive lead over Wallace 34-21.

The fourth quarter saw the Junior Dogs wake up a bit. They finally managed to catch up but only by four, which looked like Wallace was ready for their advance. The high powered JV Horses retaliated and stretched their lead to Sixteen. The Junior Dogs just couldn’t get anything going. Clinton led 40-24 with three minutes left in the game. The game was out of reach and the Junior Horses came home with the win, 42-29 final.

Varsity

The final game of the evening didn’t pan out the way Clinton had hoped. The Horses were hoping to change their trajectory in the records, as they entered into Wallace holding a four game losing streak.

The Horses kept the Bulldogs close in score. Wallace held the lead at the end of the first over Clinton, 12-10. The next round, was an even tighter affair, with the Bulldogs only scoring one point more than the Horses. The buzzer sounded and they entered halftime with the home team holding a three point lead over the Clinton, 23-20.

In the third, Clinton struggled to put any points on the board as Wallace had shut down their advances. The Bulldogs would put up 13 to the Horses six. Clinton had found themselves in a hole against the opposition, behind by ten after halftime, 36-26.

In the final quarter, Clinton hit the ground the running and held Wallace to only nine while they scored 11. Alas, it was too late for the boys in black and gold. They couldn’t make up the point deficit from the third and went home with the loss, 45-37.

This loss, marked the fourth one in a row for Clinton with their overall record at this point 2-5.

On Friday Dec. 16, they’d host on the West Bladen and face a similar fate. The Horses lost this game as well, 55-43 in their first conference game this season. Currently, The Dark Horses have lost six in a row as of this writing and their record is 2-6 and 0-1 in conference play.

