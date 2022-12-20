Clinton

Girls

After their low scoring game on Wednesday, Clinton settled back at home and faced off against the West Bladen Knights (6-1). The first quarter was a tight contest as neither team had a glaring advantage over the other.

At the end of the first, the Lady Horses held onto an anemic lead, 18-17. At halftime, Clinton added on to their lead but the Lady Knights were lurking close by, 33-28. The Lady Knights came out hot in the second half. Clinton conceded 37 in the second half of the game and were unable to keep the tempo and the Knights snatched the win from Clinton, 65-61.

They will be participating in the Fox/Horne Classic Basketball Tournament on Dec. 26 against North Brunswick Scorpion at 6 p.m.

Boys

The Horses took on the Knights of West Bladen (7-0). Clinton took the lead into the second quarter but they were only ahead by one, 10-9. In the second, the Knights outscored the Clinton 15-12 to give them a two point lead going into halftime, 24-22.

From here on out, West Bladen continued to outplay and outscore the Horses, putting up 31 against Clinton’s 21. The Knights walked away with the win over the Dark Horses 55-43.

Clinton (2-6) will take on the Union Spartans (0-7) in the Fox/Horne Classic Basketball Tournament on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m.

Harrells

Girls

The Lady Crusaders were dominated by the Lady Bulldogs of Wake Christian on Dec. 16. Harrells couldn’t keep up with Wake Christian with two quarters where they put up no points at all. The most they scored was in the second putting up 11, they wouldn’t put up any more points until the fourth. By that time, the case was closed and Wake Christian walked away with this game, 46-17

The Lady Crusaders currently sit at 5-4 on the year. They will resume play on Jan. 4

Boys

On Dec. 16, the Crusaders hosted the Wake Christian Bulldogs. Harrells went into Friday’s game touting a 9-0 record with Wake Christian posting a decent overall as well at 8-3.

The first quarter looked like it was going to be another Harrells onslaught, leading at the end of it 15-6. The next quarter the Bulldogs stormed back, still behind, but matched Harrells point for point as both teams scored 14. At halftime, Harrells held a commanding lead 29-20.

The tables turned in the third, when Harrells was held to just six points while Wake piled on 19 to take the lead at 39-35. In the final round, the Crusaders stood strong and posted 19 points while holding Wake to 10. With this, Harrells secured the win and their tenth win in a row. Harrells remains undefeated. Harrells (10-0) will defend the home court on Tuesday Dec. 20 to face off against Falcon Christian Academy (9-1).

Midway

Girls

The Lady Raiders came into Friday’s game with a three game win streak. They faced off against the East Bladen Eagles who were undefeated. The Lady Eagles outplayed the Midway and walked away with the victory 68-32.

They will resume play on Dec. 28 against the Ashley Eagles.

Boys

The Raiders hosted the East Bladen Eagles (7-1) for their last game of the week. Midway kept it close against a strong Eagles squad, but ultimately fell to them. The Eagles conquered the Raiders in a close bout, 49-43.

Midway (6-2) will face off against their old rival the Wildcats of Hobbton (2-2) on Wednesday Dec. 21.

Union

Girls

The Lady Spartans (5-2) are holding strong with a three game winning streak.

Union stomped the West Columbus Vikings (0-6) on Tuesday Dec. 13. By halftime, the Spartans held a big lead over the Vikings, 24-10. Following the break, Union put up 21 points over the Vikings 9 in the third. In the final quarter, both teams combined scored nine points and the Lady Spartans walked away with this game, 50-23.

Their last game of the week was a closer affair against the Spring Creek Gators. On Friday, the two teams came out swinging scoring 28 points in the first. Union led going into the second, 18-10. Scoring equaled out in the second with the Lady Gators putting up 14 to Union’s 13. At halftime, Union held a decent lead over the Lady Gators, 31-24. In the third, Spring Creek took control of the game and snatched the lead out of the Lady Spartans hands. They led going into the fourth, 43-41.

In the last quarter Union rallied back, outscoring the Lady Gators 19 to 11. This sealed the deal for the Spartans as they defeated the Gators in their court, 60-54.

The Lady Spartans (5-2) are hoping for repeat success against their next opponent the West Columbus Vikings (0-6) on Tuesday Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.

Boys

The Spartans of Union continue to struggle on the court. They lost both games this past week and remain without a win this season.

Their first game of the week on Dec. 13 was against the West Columbus Vikings (2-4). It wasn’t close as the Vikings had their way with the Spartans. The final score for this game was 96-38.

Their next game was against the Spring Creek Gators (2-6) on Friday Dec. 16. Unfortunately, the Spartans were dominated in this game as well. The Gators beat down Union, 74-34.

Union stands at 0-7 as of this writing. They will be looking for their first win on Tuesday Dec. 20 as they take on their opponent from last week, the West Columbus Vikings.