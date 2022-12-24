Triton defeats Raiders in sweep

The Midway Raiders saw a familiar foe on Thursday, Dec. 22. The Triton Hawks came to Spivey’s Corner for their second bout against Midway.

Girls

The Midway Lady Raiders hosted Triton in non-conference basketball play on Thursday night, getting in some late action just before the Christmas break. This was the second meeting of the season between the Lady Hawks and the Lady Raiders, and this one unfolded in similar fashion as the first – a big Triton win. Going into the break, Midway will have to stew on a 46-31 loss at the hands of the Lady Hawks.

Thursday’s first quarter didn’t exactly get off to a blazing start. The first basket of the game came in at just under three minutes and at the 4:00 mark the score was tied at just 2-2. With 3:24 on the clock, free throws by Mallory Baggett broke the tie, putting the Lady Raiders up 3-2. Baggett followed up moments later with a steal and a layup, making it 5-2 and at 2:45, a pair of free throws by Jaycie Byrd made it 7-2. Triton hit a small spurt and quickly tied things back up, but a Byrd and-1 put Midway back out in front at 10-7, which proved to be the first quarter score.

Midway ran their lead back to five points to kick off the second quarter, but once again the Lady Hawks reeled them back in, tying the game up at 12-12 at the 5:51 mark. Triton claimed their first lead of the night with 5:16 left in the first half, hitting a transition layup to lead 14-12. Down the stretch, the teams traded scores and at the half, the Lady Hawks led 20-17.

Out of the break, Triton hit a big spurt to really open their lead. Utilizing a strong transition attack, the Lady Hawks hit an 11-2 run to kick off the second half and lead 31-19 at the 3:40 mark of the third quarter. Midway mustered up just four points in the quarter and trailed 34-21 headed into the final period.

Things continued to trend downward for the Lady Raiders in the fourth quarter as Triton hit a 9-3 run, forcing a Midway timeout with 3:14 left in the game, trailing 43-24. With the game well in-hand, the clock ticked away to a Triton win with the final score being 46-31.

Scorers for Midway were Byrd with 10 points and Morgan and McKenzie Williams each with five points. Elisabeth Kirkland had four points, Baggett had three points, and Leah Culbreth and Peyton Herring each had two points.

With the loss, the Lady Raiders drop to 6-4 overall and are 0-1 in league play. They are scheduled to be back on the court in the new year on Jan. 3 at Fairmont.

Boys

In the night cap of Thursday nights non-conference games between Triton and Midway, the boys did battle before everyone headed out to kick off the Christmas celebrations. This contest was a dead-heat much of the way; one filled with frequent swings of momentum. At the end of the night, though, it was Triton who escaped with a 63-56 victory.

Tripp Westbrook got the scoring started, hitting a three-pointer for a Midway 3-0 lead. Scoring became sparse down the stretch but it was the Raiders that held a small advantage throughout the period. In the closing moments, though, back-to-back buckets, one a 3-pointer, by the Hawks put Triton ahead at 11-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Another bucket by the Hawks at the start of the second period made it a 7-0 run, putting Triton ahead 13-10. Midway countered, though, and the pace of the game really picked up as the scoring turned into a track meet. The lead yo-yo’d back and forth and at the 2:17 mark, a timeout was called with the score at 22-21 in favor of Triton. The Raiders, though, caught fire as the half ticked away, igniting for a 9-2 run to take a 31-23 lead into halftime.

Triton countered to start the second half, hitting a quick pair of baskets to make it 31-27. Slowly but methodically the Hawks reeled Midway back in and at the 1:50 mark, went ahead at 42-40 on an and-1. They cashed in on a turnover and transition basket moments later, making it 44-40. At the end of the third quarter, Triton led 46-43.

The fourth quarter was unkind to the Raiders as the Hawks really caught flight and built a double-digit advantage, a lead of 55-45 with 4:05 to go. Midway could never recover from that margin and Triton took home a 63-56 victory.

Leading scorers for the Raiders were Jamir McCrae with 18 points, Casey Culbreth with 14, and Westbrook with 12. Mbagnick Dione had six points and Trey Gregory had five points.

With the loss, Midway is now 7-3 overall and is 0-1 in conference play.

They are scheduled to be back on the court in the new year, on Jan. 3 at Fairmont.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at clintonnc.com