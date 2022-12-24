Squads take wins over Gators; ladies fall to Spring Creek

Colby Weeks gets his last two points of the game. He finished with 26 points.

In a couple of barn burners, the Hobbton Wildcats got wins in two of three games Tuesday night against Spring Creek. The JV got by with a 47-44 win, their second of the season. The varsity had a blowout with an 80-31 victory. The girls lost to a talented Spring Creek team who came into the game at 7-1 on the season. The score was 48-36.

JV

The JV game was close throughout the game. Spring Creek had a 13-11 lead after the first quarter. The Wildcats outscored the Gators 14-11 in the second quarter for a 25-21 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, Hobbton picked up 11 points while the Gators got six for a 36-27 lead. In the final quarter, the Gators chipped away at the Wildcats cutting the final score margin to 47-44.

For the Wildcats, d Murrell had 20 points. J. Hawkins had 12 and J. Corbett had 10.

Girls

The Lady Wildcats got on the scoreboard first moving out to a 4-2 lead in the early minutes of the game. Spring Creek found their groove getting 11 points in the first quarter to go up 11-8. The Gators continued to pile on 15 points in the second quarter to 26-20 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Lady Wildcats out scored the Lady Gators 11-10 for a five point lead after three quarter of play at 36-31. Hobbton went cold in the final frame scoring only five points while the Lady Gators picked up 12 for the final 48-36.

Isabel Hepworth led the Wildcats with 12 points. Ciara Bryant had 10 and Gracie Jones had nine points. Graci Barefoot and Kate Britt had two points each.

For the Lady Gators, Heather Alexander had 13 pints. Ariyona Willis had nine points, Aaliyah Kornegay had seven and Emily Williams and Nevaeh Wright had six points each.

“The girls played a good game,” commented Hobbton coach Timothy Thompson. “I told the girls to focus on being more aggressive. Win or lose, we want to be more aggressive going forward. They did that. I’m proud of them and looking forward to the next game.”

Boys

In the nightcap, the Wildcat boys scored at will running up a 20-2 lead in the first four minutes of the game. They pretty much scored every time they touched the ball. Hobbton’s Colby Weeks had three three-pointers in the first quarter pushing them to a 38-4 lead at the end of the quarter. They continued to score getting 12 points while Spring Creek picked up 14 points. Hobbton had the younger players getting some court time in the second quarter. The score at halftime was 50-18, Wildcats.

The Wildcats added 14 more points in the third quarter, again with the subs playing a good part of the quarter. The score at the end of the third quarter was 64-29. The younger players spent a lot of time on the floor in the final frame as well. They added 16 points to their total in the fourth while the Gators got only two points as the buzzer sounded for the final 80-31.

Weeks led the Wildcats hitting 10 of 14 two-point attempts and five of seven three-pointers for a game total of 26 points. Bennett Darden had 15 points hitting seven of 10 down low. Jameek Joyner had 14 points. Coming off the bench, Garrett Britt had nine points, Ashwad Wynn had seven and Riley Brewing had five points.

The Wildcats shot 50% from the floor and 90% from from the charity stripe.

“The guys came out with great intensity, great energy,” commented Hobbton coach Aydan Tart. “It’s one of three games this week back to back. So, it’s a great way to start this week. Hopefully we can this momentum into the rest of this week in a big game with Midway Wednesday and at North Johnston Thursday. Like I said, I hope we can bring this intensity to Spivey’s Corner.”

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]