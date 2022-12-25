Midway sweeps Hobbton; Lady ‘Cats take big hit with two ejections

The Midway Raiders welcomed the Hobbton Wildcats to Spivey’s Corner on Dec. 21. The wild night saw a slew of technical fouls given during the girls game that ruffled plenty of feathers in stands. Midway walked away with the sweep defeating all three of Hobbton’s teams 25-13, 54-20 and finally 62-52.

JV

This low scoring game was the start of the basketball bonanza at Spivey’s Corner. The game was slow paced and both teams struggled to score throughout the affair.

After exiting the third scoreless, the Wildcats managed to cross the double digit threshold late in the fourth. This low scoring game came to a close, with Midway scoring three more points to keep the game out of reach. Midway sent the Hobbton Junior Wildcats packing, 25-13.

The Junior Raiders (8-1) will be back in action on Jan. 3 to take on the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (4-2).

Girls

Next game that evening was the Ladies teams. The Lady Cats struggled in the first quarter. Midway terrorized their side of the court, putting up 11 points while keeping Hobbton scoreless.

The game came to a crawl after the referee demanded the Hobbton scorekeeper to be ejected. According to the security official who escorted him out said that he was told it was due to foul language directed at the officials. The individual ejected didn’t provide any further details.

The chaos didn’t end there as the head coach for Hobbton, Coach Thompson, was given a technical and ejected from the game as well. All this happened within a couple of minutes.

“All I said was don’t set any screens because it’ll be a foul and I was ejected from the game.” Thompson said shortly after the ejection.

The Hobbton crowd was in a fury as he walked off the court. Once the dust settled, the game resumed in full force. The Wildcats were down deep after all the commotion and wound up scoreless after the first. Midway up in a big way, 20-0. The game took another turn as the officials unleashed their authority. Three technical fouls were given in under a minute. One to the Midway Head Coach and two to Wildcat Gracie Jones who was ejected.

Elisabeth Kirkland hit a buzzer beater to close out this chaotic quarter. Midway led big after the first, 26-0.

The craziness didn’t end in the first as the team’s frustrations were showing on the court. Morgan Williams was given a technical from a push which resulted in the away crowd roaring in discontent. Hobbton finally got on the board late in the second with a fast break layup but little could be done with halftime just a minute away.

The quarter came to a close with the Lady Raiders leading by thirty, 32-2.

The tension was palpable after halftime. The grit teeth and heightened aggression when going for ball were the elements at the beginning of the third.

The Wildcats mustered five points while holding the Raiders score less as they tried to overcome the deficit. Three of those came from Ciara Bryant from the free throw line.

The Lady Cats came alive with a deep two pointer swisher and the contentious game got even worse with a crowd member being told to return to their seat after some jawing from the opposite side.

Megan Jackson hit a three from the perimeter line, widening the gap between these rivals, 40-9.

Hobbton’s scoring slowed down as the quarter drew to a close, with Midway drilling a three from distance which opened up scoring for the Raider. Entering the fourth, Midway held victory firm in their hands 49-12.

The Raiders put in their second string for some reps with the win in hand and played out the remainder of the quarter. The Lady Cats managed to put up eight more points to make it respectable but it was futile. The Lady Raiders walked away with the win, 54-20.

Midway went up against the Triton Lady Hawks the following day where they took a loss 46-31. The full story can be found in the paper.

Midway drops to 6-4 on the year and are slated to return to action on Jan. 3 to take on the Fairmont Lady Golden Tornadoes (4-2).

Varsity

The final game of the evening showcased the Varsity squads. The tempo remained high after the girl’s match with Hobbton looking for redemption.

After the first only three points separated this heated rivalry at 14-11.

The second quarter remained close with the lead hovering at three. Hobbton would tie it up after Colby Weeks hit a finger roll layup and was awarded a free throw which he made.

The Raiders would hit two three pointers to create distance from the Wildcats to put the score at 27-21. Midway committed some fouls that Hobbton ensured they paid for. The Wildcats closed the gap and were within one after a three from Weeks.

The Raiders entered halftime a small lead 29-26.

Hobbton and Midway took to the court after halftime ready to play. The Wildcats put up the first points of the second half. Little did they know, it’d be another six minutes before they added to the board. The Raiders methodically picked apart Hobbton and added to their lead. Entering the fourth, Hobbton managed to put up a measly six points while Midway went on a tear scoring 17. One quarter of play left, Hobbton trailed 46-31.

The Raiders were adamant to sweep their rivals on Wednesday and they did just that. Hobbton couldn’t muster enough offense to pull themselves back into it and Midway put up enough points to remain out of reach of the hungry Wildcat squad. The Raiders defend their home court successfully over the Wildcats, 62-52.

Hobbton remains even this season holding a 3-3 record. They are slated to compete against North Johnston (6-1) on Thursday Dec. 22 and Eastern Wayne (3-5) on Dec. 28.

Midway ascended to 7-2 after their victory. They had a quick turnaround and defended Spivey’s Corner against the Triton Hawks on Dec. 22. They did not fare as well and were handed their third loss of the year, second loss at the hands of Triton. Full Triton story will be covered in the paper. With the loss they stand at 7-3 entering the holiday break. They are slated to return to action on Jan. 3 to take on the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (2-7).

