Spartans drop nine straight, Dark Horses advance in Christmas Classic

In the nightcap of the Fox/Horne Christmas Classic, the Clinton and Union boys took to the court to do work. For the fourth game of the day, another blowout ensued as the Dark Horses took to the Spartans convincingly, winning 82-47.

The first quarter was all Dark Horses as they quickly built a double-digit lead. Offense opportunities were limited for the Spartans as they quickly fell behind. Several different players contributed for Clinton as the Dark Horses took command. At the end of the first quarter, Clinton lead 23-5.

Union picked up the pace in the second quarter and hit a 10-1 run to make things interesting again at 24-15. Clinton, though, kept their foot on the gas and maintained a 39-25 lead at the break.

Clinton hit an 8-3 to kick off the second half, pushing their lead back out near 20 points. With 3:35 on the clock, Union whistled for timeout, trailing 47-28 and the game beginning to slip away. Out of this break, the Spartans failed to gain any traction as the Dark Horses hit a 6-0 run, further advancing their margin to 53-28.

Things didn’t get any better in the fourth quarter Clinton pushed their lead out to 30 points. It became a dunk fest for the Dark Horses in the final period as the game turned into a blowout. The final margin was 82–47.

Scorers for Union were Treshawn Taylor with 20 points and Javion Faison with 13 points. Also scoring were Mikhail McNeil with eight points and Ayden Wrampe with six points.

With the loss, the Spartans are 0-9 overall and will face Falcon Christian Academy in the consultation game.

Scorers for Clinton is a much longer list. Leading the effort for the Dark Horses was Josiah McLaurin with 12 points and Gregory Coxum with 10 points. Elias Faison and Walker Spell each had nine points and Samir Registerm, Ny’Darion Blackwell, Jeriah Goodman, Cashmon Edwards, and Jaymon Bryant all had six points. Zy’mel McLellan and TK Raynor each had four points and Asher Muhammad and E’keilyis Thomas both had two points.

With the win, the Dark Horses are now 3-6 overall and were slated to take on Triton in the Championship game on Tuesday.

