Lady Hawks trounce Lady Spartans in Christmas Classic

The opening day of the Fox/Horne Christmas Classic kicked off at Sampson Middle School on Monday. This two-day tournament showcased basketball teams from around the area, including county teams Union and Clinton. The Union and Triton girls got things started in the 2pm game on Monday but this one was dominated by the Lady Hawks. They outnumbered, outmatched, and outplayed the undermanned Lady Spartans, coasting to a 64-25 victory to advance to Tuesday’s championship game.

Nashara Watlington-McNeill got things started with a three ball and was followed by Abby Hood with another. Ariyona Spearman scored an early layup for the Lady Spartans, and the score was 6-2. After some scoreboard issues got settled, Triton hit on back-to-back baskets, running the score to 10-2 at the 2:44 mark. After a missed pair of Union free throws, Spearman grabbed the rebound and stuck it back home for two more points, making it 10-4. After a pair of free throws from Triton’s JaNiah Smith, the Lady Hawks lead 12-4, prompting a Lady Spartans timeout. Out of the break, Smith turned a steal into a layup, making it 14-4 with 1:22 left in the first quarter. At the end of the quarter, Triton led 17-5.

The second quarter started off heavily in favor of the Lady Hawks, who opened up on a 7-0 run to lead 24-5. A timeout bore no fruit for the Lady Spartans as a hateful full-quart press from Triton was giving Union all kinds of trouble. At the 2:27 mark, the Lady Spartans had yet to crack the scoreboard in the second quarter and found themselves trailing 31-5. Union would indeed be shutout in the second quarter as a tenacious Triton defense thwarted any solid looks for the Lady Spartans and the halftime score was 36-5.

The third quarter was a charcuterie board of technical fouls and ejections as things on the court got a little dicey. Triton was the main culprit of these offenses and as such Union hit a little spark. They never substantially challenged the Lady Hawks but they did score 14 third quarter points to trail 54-19 after three quarters.

Triton’s lead hit 40 points in the fourth quarter and with that the clock continued to roll. In the end, the Lady Hawks coasted to victory, winning 64-25.

Leading scorers for Triton were Watlington-McNeill with 17 points and Smith with 11 points. Wood finished with nine points, Mahogany McKoy and Aubree Bass each had seven points, and A’shari Watlington had six points. Unique Cook chipped in four points and Jakiya Leach had three.

With the victory, Triton improves to 7-4 overall. They were slated to face the winner of Clinton and North Brunswick on Tuesday night.

For Union, Spearman finished with 10 points and was followed by Hailey King with six points and Amaya Kenan with five points. Deasia Stevens had three points and Ahleeyah Richardson had one point.

The Lady Spartans dropped to 6-3 overall with the loss and was slated to face off against the losing team between Clinton and North Brunswick in Tuesday’s consolation game.

