Lady Horses defeat Lady Scopions team in Christmas Classic

The third game of the Fox/Horne Christmas Classic featured the visiting North Brunswick Lady Scorpions challenging the hometown Lady Dark Horses. It wasn’t much of a challenge, though, as Clinton had their way in this game, coasting to an easy victory of 49-25.

North Brunswick took a quick 2-0 lead but the Lady Dark Horses countered with a 9-0 spurt to lead 9-2. Clinton had really picked up their defense and as such opened up their advantage. With 3:19 on the clock, the Lady Scorpions signaled for timeout to settle things down. Things settled down indeed as a scoring drought hit both teams. North Brunswick only made one free throw as time winded down and at the end of the first quarter, Clinton led 9-3.

With over two minutes gone in the second quarter, the Lady Scorpions were still sitting on just three points. Clearly struggling to manufacture opportunities, North Brunswick signaled for another time out in effort to get things going. Instead, it was Clinton that hit a little hot-streak and ran their advantage to 16-3. The advantage continued to be with the Lady Dark Horses and as time ticked away, Clinton widened their lead. At the break, they led 26-7.

In the second half, the Lady Scorpions struggled to get anything going. At the halfway point, they had not converted any scores and were stuck at seven points. Clinton, though, was having more success and had staked a 34-7 advantage. With their lead continuing to grow, the Lady Dark Horses started mixing in some members of the JV team. Because of this, the game turned into a foul fest and the clock struggled to move. Down the stretch, North Brunswick started generating some offense while Clinton didn’t score any points and at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Dark Horses led 36-19.

To start things off in the fourth quarter, the Clinton starters returned to the court. The starters remained on the court for much of the final period before the reserves finished things off. When all was said and done, the Lady Dark Horses had sailed on off to victory with a 49-25 win.

Leading scorers for the Lady Dark Horses were Tara Joyner with 15 points and AP Sinclair with 14 points. Brittany Blackburn had six points, KaMyah Smith and Avery Evans each had four points and Ava Williford had three points. Rounding out the scoring was Larkin Best and Karen King each with two points.

With the win, Clinton improves to 7-2 overall. They were slated to take on Triton in Tuesday’s championship game.

For North Brunswick, they were led by Danielle Young with 12 points, Ayanna Meyers with 10 points and Samaya Hankins with three points.

With the loss, North Brunswick falls to 3-7 overall. They were scheduled to take on Union in the consolation game on Tuesday.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]