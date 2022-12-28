Warriors unwind as Hawks swoop in for the win

The second game of the opening round action from the Fox/Horne Christmas Classic at Sampson Middle School featured the Triton Hawks taking on the Falcon Christian Academy Warriors. What was a close game fairly early quickly dissolved into a blowout victory for the Hawks as they soared into Tuesday’s championship game with an 86-45 victory.

For Triton, they had three different players get early baskets for them and the Hawks opened an early 6-2 lead. The game briefly turned into a track meet and the Hawks built a lead of 12-6. After each team swapped three-pointers, the lead was 15-9 with FCA headed to the line at the 1:36 mark in the first quarter. Free throws were costly early for the Warriors as they missed four in a row and still trailed 15-9. That margin held up through the remainder of the quarter as things slowed down.

Triton turned to full-court pressure to kick off the second quarter and it proved to be quite lethal. The Hawks generated four straight Falcon turnovers and converted points on all four. After this little jolt, Triton had built a 22-11 lead with 6:37 left in the half. Triton twice had big bursts of runs but both times FCA countered, staying within striking distance as time went on. Free throws, though, continued to be a problem. Because of these missed opportunities, the Warriors weren’t able to completely reel the Hawks back in and they trailed 33-27 at half time.

Out of the break, Triton hit another one of their spurts to push the lead back to double-digits, which they upheld at the 4:35 mark leading 43-33. Returning to their pressure defense, the Hawks continued to force the issue and hit their biggest lead at the 3:26 mark, leading 50-35. Down the stretch, Triton continued to build their lead and at the end of the third quarter, led 56-38.

A 6-0 Hawks run was the start of the fourth quarter, prompting a Falcon timeout trailing 62-38. Triton was relentless in the final quarter as their lead hit 30 points at the 4:56 mark. They began to mix in some lesser-used players as the game was well in-hand. Falcon did the same thing but the results were much the same – frequent Triton baskets. In the end, the Hawks had completely steamrolled FCA and the final margin was 86-45.

Leading scorers for Triton were Will Heard with 18 points, Jalen Evans with 15 points, and Romello Pegues with 10 points. The remainder of the scoring was a total team effort. Nathan McCoy had eight points, Jaleel White had seven, and James Shaw six. Rounding out the scoring was Ahmad Morris with five points, Javon Cowan and Aaron Roberts each with four, and Sabine Williams, Quashaun Williams, and Will Watson all with three points.

With the win, Triton is now 7-4 overall and will face off against the winner of Union and Clinton on Tuesday.

For Falcon Christian Academy, they were led by Demetrius McDaniel with 16 points and Zaye Ross and Jazawn Swift with eight apiece. Eli McGee had five points, Avery Moore had four points, and Robert Tatum and Que Fen each had two points.

With the loss, the Warriors are now 9-3 overall and were slated to take on the losing team between Clinton and Union on Tuesday.

