Ladies breakdown in second half to Scorpions, Spartans continue nosedive at 0-10

On Dec. 27, the Fox/Horne Christmas Classic began the final round of the tournament. Union faced both North Brunswick Lady Scorpions and the Falcon Christian Warriors. Both games ended in defeat for Union as the ladies fell 50-31 and the boys lost 71-36.

Girls

The Union Spartans competed for third place in the Fox/Horne classic on Dec. 27 against the North Brunswick Lady Scorpions. Despite the competitiveness, Union would fall short to North Brunswick, 50-31.

Union started the game off strong keeping North Brunswick in reach. Both teams were neck and neck at the end of the first with the Lady Scorpions going into the second behind by one, 11-10.

The second saw a Lady Spartan crew go off and suffocate the Brunswick. Union tallied up 11 to the Scorpions five. Going into halftime, the Lady Spartans held a six point lead with the score 21-16.

After halftime, North Brunswick had turned a corner and put the beatdown on Union

After two consecutive quarters of double digit scoring, Union only put up five to the Scorpions 18. The Lady Spartans found themselves behind by eight after the Scorpion onslaught. After three quarters, Brunswick recaptured the lead, 34-26.

Entering the fourth and final quarter, Union needed to pick up the pace to have a chance against Brunswick. This wouldn’t happen for the Spartans as they repeated their performance from the third. Their offense generated another low scoring quarter, adding only five to their final tally. Brunswick tripled that as they earned 16 points to slam the door on the Lady Spartans.

The Lady Scorpions walked away with the win and third place honors over Union, 50-31.

The Lady Spartans hold a 6-4 record after the tournament and will return to the court on Jan. 6 to take on the Jones Trojans (0-7) at home.

Boys

Fighting for third place in the boys division was the Union Spartans versus the Falcon Christian Warriors on Dec. 27. Union would earn their tenth loss of the year as they were defeated by the Warriors 71-36.

It would be a bloodbath for the Spartans in the first as they put up a measly eight points in the first quarter to the opposition’s 25.

After the first, Union picked up the pace and made a run for the lead but it was snuffed out. The Spartans couldn’t contain the Warriors and they walked into the paint and scored at will.

This would be their most productive quarter and they trailed at halftime, 39-25. From here it was completely one-sided with the Warriors having a field day on the court while Union struggled to get an offense together.

The Falcon Warriors took third place handedly from the Spartans in the Christmas Classic 71-36.

Javion Faison stood out on the Spartan squad as he put up decent numbers for the team. He led in steals (4), rebounds (13) and points scored (18).

Union continues to dig the hole deeper as they fall to 0-10 on the season. They will be back in action on Jan. 6 to defend the home court against the Jones Trojans (4-3).

