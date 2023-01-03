Daniel Adasiak powers through defense for the layup. He leads his team in points at 58

Tara Joyner driving to net in earlier game. She leads the Horses in steals at 39.

Girls

The Clinton Lady Horses have had a decent start to their season. They currently post a 7-3 record overall.

Clinton won their first game of the season over county neighbor Lakewood. In their next game they took on rivals James Kenan. The game was close with the Lady Horses coming back into it but ultimately would fall short by one, 49-48. This would be their first loss of the year putting them even at 1-1.

They would go on a five game winning streak, defeating James Kenan in a rematch, sweeping Heide Trask, beating Hobbton and narrowly escaping Wallace.

Their streak would come to an end by the hands of the West Bladen Lady Knights. Only four points separated them in the final, 65-61.

Most recently, they participated in the Fox/Horne Christmas Classic where they beatdown the North Brunswick Lady Scorpions, 49-25. In the finals, Clinton would face off against the Triton Lady Hawks. They would struggle in their last game before the new year falling to the Hawks, 58-32, but would earn the Runner Up title for the Classic.

Up to this point, Brittany Blackburn leads the team in points (147), scoring on average 14.7 points a game. She also leads in assists (20) and blocks (17). Tara Joyner follows close behind in points (96) and assists (18). However, she takes the lead on the team with steals, stripping the opposition of possession a total of 39 times this year.

Ava Williford reigns supreme in the rebound department pulling in a total of 59 for the year.

At 7-3, they’ll start the new year off on the road. On Jan. 3, they take on the 8-2 East Bladen Lady Eagles and on Jan. 6 they’ll travel to Fairmont to compete against the Golden Tornadoes (7-3).

Boys

The Dark Horses of Clinton started off the season with back to back wins over Lakewood and James Kenan. After their first two wins, the wheels came off for the Dark Horses as they turned around and lost the next six games including being swept by the Heide Trask Titans, losing county rival Hobbton and their conference rival Wallace.

Come the Fox/Horne Christmas Classic, Clinton won in dominating fashion for the first time this year over the Union Spartans. They’d take the win easily with the final score, 80-56.

Unfortunately, that would be their last win in the tournament taking Runner Up honors after they were defeated by the Triton Hawks, 77-49.

Daniel Adasiak and Ny’darion Blackwell lead the team in three categories. Adasiak leads in points (58), Rebounds (35) and steals (6). Blackwell takes second with 35 points, 19 rebounds and five steals. E’keilyis Thomas leads the pack in assists with eight.

They start off the new year on the road with their first game of the new year against the East Bladen Eagles (9-1) on Jan. 3. On Jan. 6, they return to the road and head over to Fairmont to take on the Golden Tornadoes (2-7).

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]