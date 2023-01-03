Hobbton Wildcats have struggled to start their year. The girls squad remain winless as of this writing and the boys hold a 3-6 overall.

Girls

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats have had a rough go around to start their season. As of this writing, they have yet to record a win dropping eight in a row.

They fell to their historic rival Midway twice earlier in the season being outscored 106-42. They also fell to their other county neighbor the Clinton Dark Horses 44-31.

The Lady Wildcats are on the prowl again after the holiday break on Jan. 6 at home. They’ll be looking for their first win of the year against the Princeton Lady Bulldogs (6-3).

Boys

The Hobbton Wildcats have had a slow start to their season, currently sitting at 3-6.

They started the season off with a loss to the North Johnston Panthers, 65-40. They took the loss in the chin and carried that chip on their shoulder to their next two games. They defeated the East Columbus Gators by six to take their first win, 46-40. The Wildcats followed this up with a convincing win over the Clinton Dark Horses, 50-35.

Following this victory, in their next six games they win only one. Their sole victory in this span was over the Spring Creek Gators. They clobbered the Gators by 49 points with the final score, 80-31.

They came closer to defeating the North Johnston Panther the second go around but couldn’t close the game. They were also swept by their longtime rivals the Midway Raiders.

The Wildcats have some standouts on their squad with these individuals keeping Hobbton competitive. Jameek Joyner leads the team with points putting up 53, with Colby Weeks behind him at 44. He also holds the lead in rebounds at 34. Ashwad Wyn has been creating the opportunities for the Cats, leading in assists at 11.

Weeks has been a ball hawk this year with 11 steals so far leading the Cats.

Hobbton will be at home on Jan. 6 to start the new year off. The Cats will be looking to right the ship with a win over the undefeated Princeton Bulldogs (9-0).

